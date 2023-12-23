Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

December 23, 2023
 |
town of parksley old fashioned christmas

Drummondtown Baptist Church Candlelight Service

Drummondtown Baptist Church, at the corner of Front and Back Streets in Accomac, will be holding their Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 pm. Everyone is Welcome!

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Market St. Methodist

Market Street Methodist Church in Onancock will be having a special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 8 PM.  The service will feature the lighting of individual candles and the Christmas Story as told by “Kalish the Beggar ” on the streets of Jerusalem.  The blind beggar shares the spirit and heart of Christmas.  The public is invited to attend.

Baptist Bible Church Christmas Eve Service

The Baptist Bible Church Business Rt, !3 Accomac invites everyone to join them for their Christmas Eve Service Sunday December 24 at 11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at Hungars Cure

  • 4:30 p.m. Carol sing before Christ Church service
  • 5:00 p.m. at Christ Church in Eastville
  • 8:00 p.m. at Hungars Church in Bridgetown

 

 

