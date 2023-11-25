Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend

“Shop Local” Event at the Friends of the ESPL Book Shop
Stop by the Friends Book Shop located in the Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center on Nov. 25th for our Shop Local Sale! There are plenty of books on all subjects for $2 that would make great stocking stuffers. Christmas children’s books will be $1 and Classic Books are $5. We will be selling our wonderful Friends of the ESPL canvas boat or book bags for $20 and ESPL Foundation caps for $15 and Friends shopping totes for $2.50 to carry everything home. All proceeds will be used to support the Friends work with the library. Call 757 787 3400 for more information.
21st Annual Holiday Studio Tour
The ESVA Artisans Guild will hold its 21st Annual Holiday Studio Tour on November 24th and 25th, 2023. The 21st tour features 52 artisans at 18 Tour Stops and is an ESVA holiday tradition! To highlight our tour, we are offering chances to win $50-$300 credit with a favorite Tour artisan, random door prizes at various Tour Stops, and a photo contest with cash prizes from $25-$100!