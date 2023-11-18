Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Adams United Methodist handing out free roasters

Adams United Methodist Men will be giving out Roasters on Saturday at the Davis Community Center in Whitesville 12 o’clock. If it’s raining come to Adams Church.

ACPR Youth Basketball Signups

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registration for their Youth Basketball League for youth ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15 on Saturdays, beginning on November 4, 11, and 18, 2023 at Arcadia High School from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM.

Registration forms will also be available online on the Accomack County website and at the Parks and Recreation office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Road, Accomac, VA. Contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757- 824-0314 for additional information.

Onancock Holiday Farmer’s Market

This Saturday come to Downton Onancock to shop 10th Annual Holiday Market from 9 AM – 1 PM. Local farmers and artisans will be selling fresh produce baked goods, meats, seafood, prepared foods, handmade jewelry, clothing arts and crafts, loads of goodies for your Thanksgiving table, gifts for holiday giving and hand made decorations for your home.

Floral Express and Gifts 15th Annual Christmas Open House

Floral Express and Gifts in downtown Parksley is having their 15th Annual Christmas Open House Saturday, November 18 from 9 AM – 5 PM. Come check out new Christmas items and loads of stocking stuffers. There will be store wide sales, door prizes and free refreshments. Spin the wheel at check out and win additional prizes and discounts. Visit Floral Express’ Facebook page for more information.

Metropolitan United Methodist Men’s Day

Metropolitan United Methodist Men will be having Men’s Day on Sunday at 3pm. Wayne Burton is the speaker. All are invited.