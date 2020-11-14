The Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company presents the first Drive Through Dinner with curbside service. Featured are David Long’s fabulous fresh fried clam fritters dinner to go. This event will start today at noon and end at 3 p.m. Please mask up before you drive up to the curb. The menu will consist of David’s fresh f Tdried clam fritters; classic potato salad; cool and tasty cole slaw; flaky rolls and homemade dessert. Adults $10. Children under 10 $7.00

The historic Onancock School will host a virtual Champagne and Oyster tasting today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Since we are not able to celebrate our favorite fund raiser in person this year, we will do it virtually. The proceeds of this event will go towards the ADA accessibility project now underway. Today you can purchase wine by drawing to receive a surprise vintage; pick up pre-ordered oysters and clams; stock up for the holidays and support HOS. You can join others in the Zoom Room for an Uncorking Party Sunday, November 15 from 4 until 5 p.m.

UMC, Eastville Baptist and Lower Northampton Baptist Church for a free Bible Quest activity from Sunday November 15 until Saturday November 21. Families will drive to one of the participating churches to discover the heroes of the Bible. Instructions and worksheets will be available at the following post offices: Eastville, Cheriton, Cape Charles, Capeville and Townsend. Look for pink polka dot gift bags marked “Bible Quest Forms” hanging on the bulletin boards. Instructions and worksheets will be available.

.