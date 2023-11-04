Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Atlantic Baptist Church Craft Bazaar

Atlantic Baptist Church in Atlantic, VA is having their first annual CRAFT BAZAAR on Sat., NOV. 4th from 8 am to 4 pm at the Atlantic Fire House. You’ll find art from local artisans, a Herbie Watson decoy raffle, silent auctions, holiday wreaths, woodworking items, birdhouses, junk journals, quilts, seashell art, a Bake Sale table & more. Proceeds to support our Youth Missions. Join us for some great shopping!

Spaghetti Dinner

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding a spaghetti dinner for the benefit of the Samaritan Shelter in Pocomoke on Saturday November 4th from 4:00 to 7:00. The dinner will be at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall, 18 3rd Street, Pocomoke City and the tickets are Adults: $10, children: $4, under age 4: free. Contact the church for tickets at 410-957-1518 or buy them at the door.

ACPR Youth Basketball Signups

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registration for their Youth Basketball League for youth ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15 on Saturdays, beginning on November 4, 11, and 18, 2023 at Arcadia High School from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM.

Registration forms will also be available online on the Accomack County website and at the Parks and Recreation office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Road, Accomac, VA. Contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757- 824-0314 for additional information.

Fall Into the Holidays Craft and Vendor show sponsored by The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company

Come on out to the Fall into the Holidays Craft and Vendor show sponsored by the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company. The event will be located in the Parksley VFC Banquet hall (18431 dunne ave, Parksley). The show will be held from 10am to 3pm and admission is either a donation to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, or of a canned good for the Foodbank. Confessions and baked goods will be available for purchase. Come on out and knock some things off your Christmas Shopping list while supporting ESVA crafters and Parksley Station 7!

Andrew Chapel UM Church Fall Bazaar

Andrew Chapel U.M. Church, 15151 Cashville Road, Onancock, VA Saturday November 4 ——–11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Available will be: Chicken Salad, Macaroni Salad, Soups, Bake Goods, Pickles, Pepper Relish, Jellies Christmas Items, Household Items, Used Clothing, JewelryCome spend time with us shopping! We will have something for everyone.

Free House Plant Swap

Beginning Beekeeping Class