Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

October 28, 2023
Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company’s Nightmare Acres

316 Dirt Drag & Mud Hop | Greenbush VA

An Old Fashioned Mud Hop.  Saturday October 28  at 2305 Greenbush Road. Admission $20.  Kids 10 and under FREE.

Gates open at 8:00..Racing Starts at 12.

Mears Memorial UMC Semi-annual Pancake Breakfast

Mears Memorial UMC

What: Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser to raise funds for Christmas Angel Tree Sponsorship for Eastern Shore Social Services and/or ESCADV

When: Saturday, October 28th – 8AM-12PM

Where: Social Hall at Mears Memorial UMC – the intersection of 2nd Street & West Street in Keller.

Shore Christian Academy Fall Bake Sale / Farmer’s Market

Franktown UWF Annual Art & Food Festival

Riverside Hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day for Safe Disposal

The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths.

Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or even tragic.  Disposing of unused or expired medications in the trash can endanger humans who are looking for drugs or animals who are looking for food, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

In partnership with the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and the Community Services Board, Riverside will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on Saturday, October 28, the DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On that day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unwanted medications in a secure drive-through event at Riverside and be assured of safe disposal.  Riverside cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.  Signage on the campus will direct participants where to go.  In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.  Weather-related updates will be posted on the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial.

Educational Seminar Medicare 101

Great Pumpkin Carve

Designer Bag Bingo

Haunted Trails

Orchestra of the Eastern Shore

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will perform “A Glimpse of Paradise” including Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4  in E-flat Major, K 495  w/ Jacob Wilder as soloist and Faure’s Requiem including singers from Old Dominion University and the Eastern Shore.    The concerts will be held Sunday Oct. 29th at 4:00 pm at Hungars Episcopal Church,  Bridgetown. The concerts are free however donations are welcomed.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church Pancake Supper/Bazaar/Bake Sale

