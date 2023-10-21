Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The 2023 Swine & Wine dinner and dance benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia – Eastern Shore Club is rapidly approaching, but tickets are still available for the gala event on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Swine & Wine will again be staged at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center outside of Accomac.

Held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Swine & Wine will feature roast pig and chicken plus wine and other beverages. This year the Down ’n Outs Band will provide the music for enjoyment and dancing. A silent auction will feature Eastern Shore art, golfing trips, fishing gear and many other items.

Swine & Wine is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Boys & Girls Club. Through this event and other local support the Eastern Shore Club is able to provide services to students in grades K-12. All club members receive programming which focuses on three priority outcomes – academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The club meets at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center each weekday after school and all day in the summer. The club has a 100 percent graduation rate among its members.

Wing Sale at Epworth UMC

The Epworth UMC is hosting a wing sale this Sunday, October 22nd from 11:30-1:00.

12 wings with choice of sauce for $15.

Go to Epworth UMC’s Facebook page to sign up.

Rescheduled Accawmacke Elementary School Otterfest