Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

October 7, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
ESVA Corn

Dock Jam featuring Lonestar and Baltimore Ravens superstar Ray Lewis is tonight beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Pocomoke City. Tickets can be purchased online. Come see NFL Superstar RAY LEWIS Recieve the American Legend Award at DockJam featuring “LONESTAR” on October 7th, 2023

Buy Tickets

We are located at: 2 Riverside Dr, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

LONESTAR

Bojangles Fried Chicken

October 7, 2023

ESVA Chamber’s Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair

ESVA Ag Fair Schedule of Events

Savageville Community Yardsale

 

Godspeed at Onancock Wharf

 

The Godspeed will be visiting Onancock from October 6 through October 8.  The Godspeed is a replica of one of the three ships that transported colonists to Jamestown in 1607. Replicas of the Godspeed, the Susan Constant  and the Discovery are permanently berthed in Jamestown but also travel to destinations around the Chesapeake Bay to allow visitors to take a tour.

Godspeed will be open to the public over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 & 8.  Public visitation times for dockside interpretation will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

On behalf of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and Godspeed’s crew, we look forward to visiting Onancock and welcoming residents of the Shore and Accomack County students aboard the ship!

 

 

Clamtown Jam

3p.m. – 8 p.m Saturday, October 7

Eastern Shore Bird Club Migratory Bird Day Walk

FIELD TRIP HIGHLIGHTS:
Roberta Kellam will be guiding a birding walk through the Eastern Shore National  Wildlife Refuge. Autum migration down the Atlantic Flyway combined with a variety of habitats at this narrow tip of the Delmarva Peninsula provides views of multiple bird species including terns, shorebirds, raptors and migrating songbirds. Go to birdingeasternshore.org and click the “Learn More” Tab, navigate to the “Our Birding Sites” Tab, and then to Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge to appreciate this world class birding hotspot.

WHEN: The original date of October 14 th has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7, beginning at 8:00 a.m. LOCATION: Meet at ESNWR Visitor Center Parking Lot The field trip is free and open to the public.

Recommended: hat, boots, bug spray, long sleeves, and pants. Some areas may be buggy with overgrown shrubs and grass For more information contact Roberta Kellam [email protected].

Thrift Shops at the Grace United Methodist Church

Check out the last Thrift Shops of the season at Grace Church on Wilson Avenue in Parksley.  Wednesday, October 4 and Saturday, October 7 from 9 am until 1.   Massive inventory and great prices!  Halloween, Fall and Christmas items, winter clothes, boots and shoes, dishes, electronics, toys, linens.  New items every day.  There’s something for everyone at Grace!

ESCADV Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV) is celebrating 40 years of serving our community with a 40th Anniversary Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 7 at the Eastern Shore Community College’s Workforce Development Center.

The event will include a silent auction, a gift basket raffle, beer and wine, heavy appetizers, and a presentation that will include survivors sharing their stories as well as a look at ESCADV’s past and future. Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $100 per couple. Call 757-787-1329 or see our Facebook page for ticket info.

As part of the 40th anniversary festivities, ESCADV is holding a gift basket raffle. The Island Fun basket is packed with gift certificates to Chincoteague businesses and includes a stay at the Refuge Inn. The Shore Things basket has gift certificates and souvenirs from businesses from Parksley to Cape Charles. While the drawing will be at the 40 th Anniversary Celebration on October 7, winners do not need to be present to win. To purchase raffle tickets, stop by the ESCADV office at 12 Hartman Avenue in Onancock, see an ESCADV board member or call 757- 787-1329. Raffle tickets are one for $25 or five for $100.

For 40th Anniversary Celebration sponsorship information, please contact Sarah Barban at [email protected].

Revival Services at First Baptist Church of New Church

First Baptist Church of New Church will have revival services October 8-11. Service starts at 7pm with soup and sandwiches at 6pm. There will be music, fellowship and a different guest speaker each night.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 7, 2023, 5:59 am
Fog
N
Fog
65°F
0 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 1008 mb
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:03 am
sunset: 6:37 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS