Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Dock Jam featuring Lonestar and Baltimore Ravens superstar Ray Lewis is tonight beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Pocomoke City. Tickets can be purchased online. Come see NFL Superstar RAY LEWIS Recieve the American Legend Award at DockJam featuring “LONESTAR” on October 7th, 2023

We are located at: 2 Riverside Dr, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

LONESTAR

October 7, 2023

ESVA Chamber’s Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair

Savageville Community Yardsale

Godspeed at Onancock Wharf

The Godspeed will be visiting Onancock from October 6 through October 8. The Godspeed is a replica of one of the three ships that transported colonists to Jamestown in 1607. Replicas of the Godspeed, the Susan Constant and the Discovery are permanently berthed in Jamestown but also travel to destinations around the Chesapeake Bay to allow visitors to take a tour.

Godspeed will be open to the public over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 & 8. Public visitation times for dockside interpretation will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

On behalf of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and Godspeed’s crew, we look forward to visiting Onancock and welcoming residents of the Shore and Accomack County students aboard the ship!

Clamtown Jam

3p.m. – 8 p.m Saturday, October 7

Eastern Shore Bird Club Migratory Bird Day Walk FIELD TRIP HIGHLIGHTS:

Roberta Kellam will be guiding a birding walk through the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge. Autum migration down the Atlantic Flyway combined with a variety of habitats at this narrow tip of the Delmarva Peninsula provides views of multiple bird species including terns, shorebirds, raptors and migrating songbirds. Go to birdingeasternshore.org and click the “Learn More” Tab, navigate to the “Our Birding Sites” Tab, and then to Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge to appreciate this world class birding hotspot. WHEN: The original date of October 14 th has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7, beginning at 8:00 a.m. LOCATION: Meet at ESNWR Visitor Center Parking Lot The field trip is free and open to the public. Recommended: hat, boots, bug spray, long sleeves, and pants. Some areas may be buggy with overgrown shrubs and grass For more information contact Roberta Kellam [email protected].