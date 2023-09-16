Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Huge sale

HUGE SALE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 IN EXMORE! House has been sold and we are having a sample house furniture sale and so much more! Do you have a new home or just in need of an update? Get entire rooms of furniture – bedroom, living room, dining room and even office furniture. We also have all new books and bookcases. Stop by and see all we have to offer! Craft supplies, marble garden statues, Christmas decorations, games, toys, kitchen items, dishwasher, bridal gown, antiques, architectural wood… you name it we probably have it! Don’t miss out on this spectacular sale on Saturday, September 16th from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm in Exmore at 3327 Main Street. Cash, Carry, and Layaway available. Bring truck and blankets and carry it home with you! Any questions call (757) 678 – 2658. That’s (757) 678 -2658! The sale of all sales!

Nandua Relay for Life

The Nandua Relay for Life is scheduled for Saturday at Nandua High School beginning at 8 a.m. There will be activities and games including trivia and themed walking laps beginning at 11 a.m. Survivor reception will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria. The Luminara ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. You can dedicate one or more bags for $10 on site or by logging on to relayforlife.org/nanduava.

Fall Farmer’s Market at Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth UMC is raising funds to send local children to summer camp at Occohannock On The Bay. Local produce; homemade pies, cakes, cookies; soups; preserves and pickled produce. Food trucks including fabulous cheesesteaks and Mt Nebo Meats. We have the largest number of vendors ever: beautiful crafts and unique products.

A few days of camp can be so important to a child: days of learning new skills, meeting new friends, having fun and learning about the Lord. Please join us in this worthy cause.

9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church , 4518 Seaside Rd. Exmore.

Native American Artifact Showcase Coming to Onancock

Avid artifact collectors are gathering on the lawn of Ker Place Saturday, September 16th from 10am-4pm. Browse through various collections and talk to the collectors themselves to learn more about their items. Artifacts vary from Native American to English settler items, mostly found on seaside islands and bayside shores.

Grab a snack from In and Out FoodBox while you wander the yard. The menu includes hot dogs, sausage, street corn, lemonade, coffee, and hot chocolate. After examining the collections outside, head in to Ker Place to see Anne Nielsen’s Catching Shadows photography exhibit of Eastern Shore Native Americans. This will be your last chance to see the photographs before they leave the museum! No tickets or prior registration required.

VIMS’ Marine Life Day

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory (ESL) will host their tenth annual Marine Life Day on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Seawater Laboratory located at 39 Atlantic Avenue, Wachapreague, VA.

Come out and experience a fun and educational day exploring marine life found on Virginia’s Eastern Shore! The event will showcase marine science research being conducted at ESL and in our local waters, and will highlight work that appeals to visitors of all ages and localities. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of marine organisms in touch tanks and live displays, study creatures under microscopes, learn about marine science through activities and crafts, and discuss current research projects with scientists from various fields of study.

This event is free. To pre-register for the event, go to www.vims.edu/mld. For more information, contact Hollis Parks at [email protected] or call (757) 787-5816.

2023 Riverside Auxiliary Hospital Ball

The 57th annual hospital ball auxiliary ball will be held September 16th at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club. This years honoree will be Dr. David Jones. Dr. Jones has been part of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital team for over 25 years. Dr. Jones is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Jones is a Shore Native who has helped many of the residents on the Eastern Shore.

Attendees must be 21 or older. This is a black tie event.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased by emailing riversideball[email protected] or by calling Karrie Williams at 757-709-2970.

HISTORIC COKESBURY CHURCH & CULTURAL CENTER FREE CONCERT

The Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center in Onancock p[resents Janie Meneeluy and Rob van Sante in “Sing the Bay Fantastic”, a program celebrating Chesapeake traditions. The program begins at 7 p.m. at Cokesbury Church on Market St. in Onancock. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.

Onancock Bay Challenge

The Eastern Shore Anglers’ Club announces the 33rd annual Onancock Bay Challenge on Sunday, September 17. The family friendly fishing tournament will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Field Station camp scholarships. The cost is $25 for adults and free for youth 15 and under fishing on a registered boat. You can fish the seaside or bayside but must be at the Onancock wharf area by 5:00 PM for the weigh in to be eligible for prizes. Register at Sea Hawk, Pocomoke; Oceans East, Cape Charles or the Onancock Town Office. Check esanglersclub.org for registration forms and rules. Last minute registration at the Onancock Wharf area on Friday, September 15th from noon to 6 PM or Sunday, September 17th from 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Due to weather concerns with winds and waves, the challenge will be held Sunday, September 17th.

NHPS Presents: The Untold Story: The Cape Charles Elementary School

Join the Northampton Historic Preservation Society on Sunday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. as we learn the history of the Cape Charles Rosenwald Elementary School as never told before. This interactive lecture will give varied perspectives of life in Cape Charles and Northampton County between the 1930’s and 60’s. Using information from recent research conducted by Hanbury Preservation Consulting, in preparation for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, and alumni accounts of their experiences, this lecture is sure to be a favorite.

No fees will be charged for this lecture, but we ask that individuals each consider a $10 donation to support the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and dress comfortably! If the weather appears questionable, check to see if there has been a postponement at: https://northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com

Directions to the Cape Charles Elementary School: Take Route 13 (Lankford Highway) to the exit for Cape Charles on Rt. 184 (Stone Road). Turn left once you are in Cape Charles on Fig Street, then the road turns to the right on Mason. In a block or so you will see an overpass road on the left (Old Cape Charles Road). Follow this road until you arrive at the Cape­­ Charles Elementary School. The address is 1500 Old Cape Charles Road, 23310.

Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Worship Leader Bro. Wayne Burton.

Sunday Sept 17, 3 p.m. -Until.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and tents if needed.

Gospel Groups, choirs, soloists, and praise dancers of all denominations are welcome.

Food truck will be on site with refreshments