Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

August 26, 2023
Tiffany Andrews in Concert at Macedonia Baptist Church
On August 26, 2023 at 7 PM, from the popular TV show Sunday Best, Season 9, contestant Tiffany Andrews will be in concert at our very own Macedonia Baptist Church in Bloxom, Va. Local artists such as the ESVA Ensemble will be performing as well as Praise dancers Ja’Niya and G.A.P. This is a FREE concert. We are also looking for vendors for this event. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Lolita Hall at 757-710-3645 for more information. A free will offering will be collected at the event. Please share and come help us pack the house for this event