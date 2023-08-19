Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Fully Committed at the North Street Playhouse

Starring Peej Mele

Directed by Cat Yudain

This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics—a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. Amid the barrage, Sam’s got his own needs to contend with—his recently widowed dad wants him home for Christmas, and he’s up for a choice part at Lincoln Center. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and ego maniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself?

Performances

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:00pm

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:00pm

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:30pm

Tickets $10 Students & $25 Adults/Seniors

**All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets can only be purchased online, or, as available, at the door prior to each performance. Please check for ticket availability and other information at the box office telephone number, 757-787-2050. The box office will open 1 hour before each performance.

Food Distribution at Jerusalem Baptist Church Canceled

The food distribution at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Temperanceville will be canceled this Saturday August 19th. The new date for this month will be next Saturday August 26th, from 9am – 10:30am.

Parksley American Legion Chapter Charter Ceremony

The newest American Legion Riders Chapter is becoming a part of American Legion Post 100 in Parksley on August 19th at 11:30 AM.

The address is 18483 Dunne Ave, Parksley, Virginia 23421. The public is invited.

The opportunity to become a Charter Member of this newly formed ALR Chapter is within reach! You can join this chapter if you are already a member of any of the American Legion organizations. fI not a current member and eligible, join the American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary, or The Sons of The American Legion (SAL). Chincoteague and Cheriton American Legion Posts have Auxiliary and SAL organizations. Or, be the start of another first and add the Auxiliary and SAL to Post 100’s family!

Want to join? Become a Charter Member-Deadline is 19 August! For more information, call (757) 894-0219.

Crab Crackin’ on the Lawn

The fifth annual Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place, presented by Weichert, Realtors – Mason-Davis and Accomack Title & Settlement Inc., is today from 4 to 8 PM and the event is sold out.

Crab Crackin’ serves as a fundraiser for maintaining Onancock’s Hopkins & Bro. store, another of Shore History’s properties on the National Register of Historic Places. Last summer, the exterior rehab of the building and Ticket Office was completed, showcasing a new coat of paint, reglazing of the original windows, and new signage.

Ker Place is located at 69 Market Street in Onancock. Hopkins & Bro. Store is at 2 Market Street. For more information about the event and properties, visit Shore History’s website or call 757-787-8012. Parking for the event is available in the lot of Market Street United Methodist Church as well as street parking.

Free School Supplies at the New Mount Zion Church

10th Annual Sunday of Hope