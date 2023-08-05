Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Crab Slam at the Shanty in Cape Charles

TIX ONLY REQUIRED FOR BOAT DOCKING SUNDAY FROM 11AM – 4PM!

SATURDAY (NO TIX REQUIRED)

SHRINERS PARADE (MASON AVE 10AM)

VENDORS (ALL DAY)

OYSTER EATING CONTEST (4PM)

PRACTICE RUNS (5:30PM)

SUNDAY (TIX REQUIRED DOORS AT 11AM)

LIMITED TIX AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR AS WELL

THE MAIN EVENT

BOAT DOCKING 1-4PM!

Experience a lively atmosphere with local vendors, Smith Island Skiff Races, live music, practice runs and an oyster eating competition on Saturday. The ultimate main event, Boat Docking, on Sunday at 1 pm. You need to be there on Sunday to witness the action, and tickets are a must! Skip the line and purchase ahead of time through event brite. * tickets will also be sold at the door on Sunday August 6th

Thanks to our incredible sponsors, Twin Cedar Farms, Dominion Concrete Contractors Inc, Continental Underwriters, LLC, and Wescoat Nurseries, this year’s “Crab Slam” promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

Don’t wait! Grab your advance tickets online through The Shanty Facebook Page or Eventbrite by searching “Crab Slam!” Join us as we make waves, celebrate the watermen, and have a blast at thisl event!