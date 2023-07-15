July 15 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am

E S AREA AGENCY ON AGING SILENT AUCTION AND YARD SALE

It’s Christmas in July at Grace UMC in Parksley. July 13-15. 1-6 on Thursday, 10-2 on Friday and Saturday. Kids of all ages will enjoy dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and tablescapes, fresh baked goodies, home made chicken salad. Browse crafts, antiques and collectibles, wreathes, arrangements and much more- all under one roof. July 13-15 at Grace on Wilson Avenue in Parksley.

A spectacular tall ship will once again grace Cape Charles Town Harbor with the visit July 13-17 of the beautiful Schooner Virginia. Sponsored by the Cape Charles Yacht Club, the Virginia will host free daily deck tours as well as public and private sunset sails. This will be the first official visit to Cape Charles by a tall ship since the tall ship festivals of 2012-2015 which brought thousands of visitors to this historic Chesapeake Bay town. Tickets for two-hour Chesapeake Bay sails aboard Virginia are $60 per person. They may be purchased online at https://nauticus.org/events/schooner-sail. The ship can accommodate up to 55 guests per sail. Private charters by clubs, corporations and other organizations are also available. Visit https://nauticus.org/explore/schooner-virginia for more information. The Virginia, a 122-foot gaff-rigged knockabout tall ship, is a modern replica of the last pure tall sail vessel built for the Virginia Pilot Association. The original ship sailed for the pilots from 1917-1926, training apprentice pilots in seamanship and navigation.

Northampton Free Library 7745 Seaside Road, Nassawadox

Starting at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 15th, Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will host a tour of our pollinator garden maintained by the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners. A Master Gardener will be on site to lead the tour and answer your gardening questions. Alternate programming will be available inside in the building in the event of bad weather, and cold water will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Off The Rails 18497 Dunne Avenue, Parksley

The poker run will start at Off the Rails at 11 am, silent and live auction at 4:15. The talented Silver heart band will be performing!

Skip Ahead to Vacation Bible School 2023 “Twists & Turns” will be held at First Baptist Church located at 31027 Depot Street in New Church on July 16-20, 6:30-8:30 each night.