Saturday

800 am – 12:00 pm. Freezin for a Reason: The dip in the bay will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Cape Charles Beach. Join Celebrity Dipper, Todd Burbage, of Blue Water Development, in raising needed funds for Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity.

North Accomack Community Cats Event: Curious about what a “community cat” is? Minding a cat colony and need help with spay/neuter? Want to volunteer your time or skills to help outdoor cats? Then you’ve found the right people! Stop by our table at Tractor Supply for TNR info, cat colony registration, volunteer forms, and of course baked goods and crafts for sale from 11AM until 2 PM. All proceeds and donations go directly to helping the community cats of Northern Accomack county.

The New Hallelujah Gospel Singers” will be in concert this Saturday evening at 5:00 @ GRACE INDEPENDENT METHODIST CHURCH, WACHAPREAGUE , VA. Their first Concert of 2020!

Join us in celebrating the story of Harriet Tubman, the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad. Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Roseland Theater in Onancock. Both showings to be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A. FREE Sponsored by: Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd, Accomac, VA 709-3267 and RCEC’s generous donors

The North Street Playhouse presents Crowns. Saturday night at 8:00 pm. and Sunday afternoon at 3;30 p.m. at the playhouse in Onancock.

Sunday

There will be an installation service at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Installation Sunday, February 23rd at 1 PM. Our special guest will be Pastor Jeffery Smith and his congregation from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Exmore, Va. All are welcome!!!

The Northampton NAACP will sponsor a special presentation entitled Nat Turner and his Bible. Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church.

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR THE WACHAPREAGUE FIRE COMPANY at the Firehouse from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Twenty-First Pastoral Anniversary Pastor Harvey L. Davis, Sr. Sunday February 23, 2020 – 3:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church, 32155 Temperanceville Road, Atlantic, VA Guest Preacher, Pastor Joe L. Poe of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore’s first concert of the new year titled “Old and New”, will be performed Sunday, February 23rd at Hungars Episcopal Church in Bridgetown at 4:00 PM. The concert features the Eastern Shore Brass playing works of Bach. Lee Jordan-Anders will be the soloist in Mozart’s piano concerto No.21 in C Major. A new work by Ann Neikirk, based on a lullaby for her daughter, will be introduced. The concert will conclude with William Grant Still’s Mother and Child. All concerts are free to the public however donations to the Orchestra are always welcome.

