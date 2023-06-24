St. Mary’s Baptist Church 5836 Occohannock Neck road, Jamesville, VA, United States

“Music on the Lawn” Hat was to be held at St. Mary’s Baptist Church, Jamesville, Va., Saturday, June 24, 2023, has been rescheduled to Saturday August, 12, 2023 at 1 PM due to weather forecast of rain. If you have any questions pleases contact TC Palmer at 240-893-6143 or Melissa Seymour/Phillip Onley at 757-709-5313.

Accomack County Emergency Operations Center 28598 Beacon Road, Melfa, VA, United States

The Eastern Shore Amateur Radio Club will participate in a national emergency communications preparedness exercise on June 24-25. The exercise, known as Field Day, involves setting up and operating emergency radio communications using amateur (ham) radio to communicate with similar operations throughout the country.

The club will conduct its 2023 Field Day operations at the Accomack County Emergency Operations Center, 28598 Beacon Road, Melfa (near the airport).

Operations will include digital messaging, as well as voice and Morse Code communications. The Eastern Shore club members will demonstrate the “magic” of ham radio by contacting hams across the country while using wire antennas, low power radios and emergency power.

The public is invited to come and see modern amateur radio technology in action and learn about this exciting hobby. Club members will be available to answer questions, provide literature, and help visitors get on the air. Best visiting times are 12 – 4 p.m. Saturday. We will have a special station, just for unlicensed people who would like to “get on the air.”

VFW Tasley 21503 Daughtery Road, Tasley, VA, United States

The American Legion Legacy Riders will be passing through the Eastern Shore Saturday, June 24th. There will be between 150 to 250 motorcycles. Come out and greet them as they pass by your community from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and stopping at the Tasley V. F. W. for dinner at 4 PM. Stop by and visit! They should be entering the Shore around 2 PM. So get out on the highway and cheer them on! After Tasley they will be heading to Chincoteague.

The New Church Volunteer Fire Company’s Independence Day Celebration will be Saturday, June 24 from 4-9. Rides, food and an auction from 4-9. Fireworks will be at 9:30 PM.

June 24 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Week 2 of three this week for the Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival. Tonight’s entertainment is Fil Rhythm Band. Doors open at 7.

Join the Northampton Historic Preservation Society for a Lecture on the Lawn at “The Glebe” on Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 p.m. “The Glebe” is one of Northampton County’s finest examples of colonial architecture and its history is intimately connected to that of Hungars Parish.

In the 1600s, this was part of a 1500-acre plantation belonging to Mr. Stephen Charleton. Come and hear about the court case that followed the death of Mr. Charleton’s 13-year-old married daughter. The home was probably built about 1745, but this date has been subject to considerable debate.

For several decades, “The Glebe” and plantation served to house and support the ministers of Hungars Parish. It was sold in 1839 to William S. Floyd after the Virginia Legislature authorized its sale for the benefit of the Overseers of the Poor for Northampton County. Why did this happen? It has remained in private hands ever since. Come and see this beautifully restored colonial treasure.

No fees are charged for this lecture, but we ask that individuals each consider a $10 donation to support ongoing NHPS preservation and education efforts. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and dress comfortably!

Directions to “The Glebe” can be found on the Northampton Historic Preservation Society website one week before the program along with any last-minute inclement weather cancellations/postponements.

Holy Unity Commandment Church of God 7th Day at 11240 Lankford Highway in Birdsnest is having a Community Cook Out for all people on Sunday, June 25th at 11 AM. No Alcohol or drugs.