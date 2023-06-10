Floral Express and Gifts 18505 Dunne Ave, Parksley, today from @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Come celebrate Floral Express and Gifts 15th Anniversary on Saturday June 10th from 9 am to 5 pm. There will be free refreshments, door prizes every 15 minutes, store wide sales, and lots of 15 related fun!

June 10 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Foodbank of SEVA – Eastern Shore Facility 24530 Coastal Boulevard, Tasley, VA, United States

The Foodbank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution the 2nd Saturday of every month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

June 10 @ 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Exmore Moose Lodge 15315 Merry Cat Ln, Exmore, VA, United States

Beach Music Party featuring The Mighty Tams with such hits as “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy”. “What Kind of Fool” and “I’ve Been Hurt” with Billy and Tim as DJ’s will be at the Exmore Moose Lodge, June 10th, 2023 at 6 PM. Tickets on Sale May 1st.

June 10 @ 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

16103 Bailey Beach 16103 Bailey Beach Drive, Onancock

Join Shore History in an evening of summer fun at our annual fundraising event Saturday June 10th at 6:30pm. This year’s celebrations will be held at the beautiful Bayfront home owned by Jamie Nalls and Ann Beamer Williams at Bailey’s Beach, and feature a silent auction of exciting Eastern Shore treasures, art, and experiences. Tickets are $135.

Join the Northampton Historic Preservation Society for a visit to Eyre Rectory on Sunday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. Eyre Rectory, built in the 1850’s, served as the rectory for the ministers of Hungars Parish until about 1908 when a new rectory was built in Eastville, across Courthouse Road from Christ Church. Eyre Rectory was located on six acres donated by Maria Robins and built with additional funds contributed by Mr. John Eyre of “Eyre Hall”. Since 1908 it has had several owners, including Dr. Raymond Brown who was a general practitioner in Eastville for many years. The current owners are willing to allow the viewing of their historic restored home.

No fees are charged for this lecture, but we ask that individuals each consider a $10 donation to support ongoing NHPS preservation and education efforts. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and dress comfortably!

Directions to Eyre Rectory can be found at: https://northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com one week before the program along with any last-minute inclement weather postponements.