Woman’s Club of Accomack County @ 25405 Richmond Avenue, Onley, VA

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be having their annual Spring Indoor Yard Sale at the clubhouse on Richmond Avenue in Onley on Saturday, May 13th from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

This event will be held rain or shine. There will be many items to choose from. You will find children’s toys, children’s books, paperback and hardcover books, household items, vintage jewelry, plants, seasonal clothing, purses, shoes and our white elephant table of new and gently used items.

There will also be fresh baked goods such as pies, cakes, and cookies along with delicious soups and chili all homemade by our members.

Semi-Annual Pancake Breakfast All-you-can-eat Pancakes served with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage and Fruit; Coffee, Juice and Water; Adults: $10 ea; Kids 3-9: $5 ea; Kids 0-3: FREE **Deliveries to Businesses from Accomack to Nassawadox available with Order

Onley United Methodist Church is holding a Spring Sale, Saturday, May 13th starting at 8 AM. Frozen casseroles, chicken salad and other homemade salads, soups, cheeses and a wide variety of baked goods will be available. There will also be plants for sale. No pre-orders will be accepted for this sale. All items are first come, first served. The church is located at 25642 East Main Street.

New Church Volunteer Fire Company 4264 Firehouse Street, New Church, VA

50/50. Hams and Turkeys. Barrel limit 34 inches. No Scopes 12 ga only.

Kids rounds .410 ga

Breakfast concessions

Andrew Chapel UMC Indoor Yard Sale Saturday May 13 – 9:00 until Noon 15151 Cashville Road

Gently used clothing, household items, linens, yarn and sewing supplies, toys free books and much more. […]

Christ Episcopal Church 16304 Courthouse Rd, Eastville, VA

The Christ Episcopal Church will hold its annual Plant Sale on Saturday from 9 til 12 or all the customers leave. Large variety of plants – house plants, flowering shrubs,and more.

CCA Community Center for the Arts 6309 Church Street, Chincoteague Island, VA

Opening Day is Saturday, May 13 and runs every Saturday through the end of October. Shop locally for seasonal produce, seafood, eggs, plants, and more edibles, plus jewelry, carvings, art, soaps and other local art and handmade crafts. Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. til 1 p.m. until October. At the CCA Community Center for the Arts 6309 Church St. Chincoteague.

Free

Auto Zone 25075 Lankford Highway, Onley, Va.

Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will be sponsoring a Car Wash at the Auto Zone in Onley on Saturday, May 13th starting at 9 AM. We will be having other attractions of interest.

Foodbank of SEVA – Eastern Shore Facility 24530 Coastal Boulevard, Tasley, VA

The Foodbank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution the 2nd Saturday of every month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Off The Rails 18497 Dunne Avenue, Parksley, VA

The Humble Heathens 1st annual Shriners Poker Run … Live Auction. 4:15-5:30.. Music by the Amazing Sweetheart from 5:30-9:30. 50/50 Raffle.. Cash payments for best and worst hand.

Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 27232 Mt. Nebo Road, Onancock, VA

Mother’s Day service at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will be Sunday, May 14th at 11:30. For this special occasion to honor mothers, Evangelist Sandy Shepperd will be our guest.