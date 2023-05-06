May 6 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

The ANPC Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center will hold their annual Walk for Life on Saturday, May 6th. Walkers may join the walk on Chincoteague, or in Onley or Cape Charles. To join this year’s walk, call the center at (757) 787-1119 and to donate, visit helpwithpregnancy.org.

May 6 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Andrew Chapel U.M.C. Spring Bazaar will be held Saturday, May 6, at 15151 Cashville Road from 8 AM until noon. Items available will be chicken salad, macaroni salad, cakes, pies, breads, gently used clothing, household items, toys and so much more. Come out and see us!

May 6 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Onancock Market 20 Market St., Onancock, VA

The Onancock Market outdoor season opens this Saturday, May 6th, from 9am til noon! Live music by Heather Blake. Shop from all local farmers, artists, bakers and artisans. Children and leashed pets WELCOME. Vendor spaces still available. For more information and vendor applications, go to onancockmarket.com. And follow us on Facebook. See you Saturday!

May 6 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Willis Wharf Boat Ramp Willis Wharf, va

The village of Willis Wharf invites you to a community yard and plant sale May 6 from 9am to 1pm at the Willis Wharf Boat Ramp. We’ll have flowering plants for sale, a kids craft for mother’s day, and a multi-home yard sale.

May 6 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Old Nassawadox Sawmill 7409 Railroad St, Nassawadox, VA

The Peninsula Tractor Organization will hold a saw mill demonstration and tractor show at the old Nassawadox Saw Mill on Saturday, May 6 from 10 AM – 2:00 PM.

Come see the saw mill run for the first time in 70 years! There will also be shingle making demonstrations, displaying tractors & gas engines, corn shelling demonstrations too.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nassawadox Fire Company. They will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks for lunch.

Bring the whole family! Entry is free.

May 6 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Franktown United Methodist Church @ 7551 Bayside Road, Franktown, VA 2335

MAY 6 @ 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Spring Art and Food Fair will be Saturday, May 6th from 10 until 3 at Franktown United Methodist Church, 7551 Bayside Road in Franktown. Local Artists & Craftsmen will be there. Plants including violets will be on sale. Choose from assorted salads, baked goods, rolls and frozen foods. Hamburgers & hotdogs will be available for lunch from 11:30 until 2. Support Franktown Women of Faith and Montessorri Children’s House of Franktown.

May 6 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tom’s Cove Park, 8128 Beebe Road, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

Date: 5/6/2023

Starts: 10:00 AM

Ends: 4:00 PM

The Chincoteague Seafood Festival is held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The festival offers fresh, local seafood and will include exciting offerings and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge on little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters and strips, single fried oysters, fried fish, shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment. Shop to your hearts content in the Arts and Crafts tent featuring handmade creations from area artisans. An Extravaganza Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival. There will also be a variety of souvenirs available for purchase

53rd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival An Eastern Shore Tradition Since 1968

May 6 @ 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Willis Wharf Boat Ramp Willis Wharf

The Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be holding a Black Drum tournament this Saturday May 6th. at the Willis Wharf Public Ramp. Start time is 11:00 a.m. Weigh in is at 8:00p.m. For more information go to easternshoreanglersclub.org and click on 2023 Club Tournament schedule. Or call Ray at 757-709-0215.

May 6 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Giddens Do Drop Inn 8204 Bayford Road, Weirwood, VA

May 7 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival 9-19Atlantic Avenue, Wachapreague, VA

he 12th annual Run For The Animals is set for Sunday, May 7th at the Wachapreague Carnival Grounds.

The Run For The Animals is an annual charity event.

All net proceeds support the animal welfare orgs who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Join in on the fun – RUN or WALK WITH or WITHOUT your canine companion.

Volunteer are always needed.

Go to RunForTheAnimals.com for full details.

May 7 @ 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 27232 Mt. Nebo Road, Onancock, VA Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will be celebrating it’s 132nd Church Anniversary Sunday, May 7th at 2:30 PM. Our special guest is Bishop David Sabatino and his church family from Foundation of Faith Ministries in Belle Haven, Va. Come and be a blessing and receive a blessing. All are welcome.

May 7 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Hungars Episcopal Church 10107 Bayside Rd, Machipongo, VA

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore under the direction of Dr. Paul Kim will present “20th Century Cycles” on Sunday May 7th at 4:00 pm. at Hungars Episcopal Church in Bridgetown. The performance will include: “ Patterns “ by Still, “Suite for Strings” by Rutter, “Reclamation”, by Dr. Kim, “March from Karella Suite”, and “Fratres” by Part. Amanda Gates will be the violin soloist. Admission is free however donations are welcomed.