pictured gardens at Eyre Hall

Annual Spring Animal Swap and Sell

The annual Spring animal swap, buy and sell event will be held Saturday from 8:30-12:30 at Parksley Livestock on Parksley Rd.

90th Annual Garden Tour

The 90th annual Historic Homes and Garden Tour will be today from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm.

The event will feature the Wharton Place, Andua, Kerr Place The Minton House and Eyre Hall. Tickets are available online only at www.vagardenweek.org/main/tickets.

The Women’s Club of Accomack County Annual Plant Sale

The Womens Club of Accomac will have their annual plant sale will be held from 9 am until 12 p.m. at the Carrie Watson Club House at 25404 Richmond Ave in Onley.

Riverside Hosts Medication Disposal Event

Riverside on the Eastern Shore will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on April 22, the DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On that day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unwanted medications in a secure drive-through event at Riverside and be assured of safe disposal. Riverside cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Signage on the campus will direct participants where to go. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Weather-related updates will be posted on the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial.

Farm Day at Brownsville

Free community event at Brownsville Preserve in Nassawadox. Family activities, guided nature tours, wagon rides, picnic lunch, and more!

Free day of outdoor fun at Brownsville Farm 11332 Brownsville Rd. Nassawadox. Bring the family!

North Street Playhouse presents the Mountain Top

by Katori Hall starring Aja Ruffin and Calvin Washington, Sr.

On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Returns to his room at the Lorraine Motel, while a storm rages outside. When a beautiful, sassy hotel maid turns out to be something very different from what she first appears, Dr. King is forced to confront his destiny and his lasting legacy. Performances are Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:30pm, Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at http://northstreetplayhouse.org/tickets.

Delegate Bloxom’s Ball

Delegate Rob Bloxom will host Delegate Bloxom’s Ball Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Chincoteague Community Center. There will be live music and dinner catered by Don’s Seafood. Tickets are $75 and available at https.//DelegatesBall.eventbrite.com.

New Hallelujah Gospel Singers in Concert

The New Hallelujah Gospel Singers will be in concert Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 pm at Adam’s United Methodist Church in Whitesville.

Pancake Supper/Bake Sale and Bazaar at Emanuel Episcopal Church in Jenkins Bridge

There will be a Pancake Supper/Bake Sale and Bazaar at the Emanual Episcopal Church in Jenkins Bridge Sunday from 4pm to 7 pm. Eat in or carry out after 5 pm. All you can eat… pancakes,sausage, scrambled eggs, baked apples.