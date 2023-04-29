MEN’S BREAKFAST

APRIL 29 @ 8:00 AM

Connecting men of faith together on the ESVA. Free, old fashioned breakfast open to all men. This month’s meeting will be hosted by the men of Onancock Baptist Church and held at the Onancock Baptist Family Life Center, 1 Crockett Street, Onancock

YARD SALE – MULTI FAMILY – TOWN OF BLOXOM

APRIL 29 @ 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The Town of Bloxom will be holding a Multi-Family Yard Sale at the Town Square, 26086 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 8 AM to 2 PM. (Rain Date May 6th, 2023)

Please contact the Town Office at [email protected], Town of Bloxom facebook page or 757-665-4315 for more information.

There is a fee of $30 per space for setting up and selling.

EASTVILLE VFD POKER RUN/CAR/TRACTOR SHOW

APRIL 29 @ 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Rain Date Sunday April 30

The Eastville Volunteer Fire Company will host a Poker Run,. Car and Tractor Show Saturday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven. Poker run registration begins at 8:30 and ends at 10 AM. Safety meeting at 10:15 and first bike out at 10:30. Bikes back in by 4 p.m. Prizes determined by participation. $25 for bike and rider, $15 for additional rider, 50/50 at each stop.

Car/Tractor registration is at 8:30 AM with the show from 10-3. Judging begins at 12 pm with awards at 3 p.m. Registration fee is $20.

COOPERATIVE TO HOST SEEDLING GIVEAWAY AND MEMBER APPRECIATION DAY EVENT

APRIL 29 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

A&N Electric Cooperative will host its annual Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event on Saturday, April 29. The cooperative will be giving away free seedlings and an assortment of shrubs to help celebrate Arbor Day in addition to a number of demonstrations.

The event will be held at the Cooperative’s Tasley headquarters.

The seedlings will be given away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. The first 250 attendees will receive a small gift bag.

Demonstrations and activities will include:

Hot Line Demo Trailer

Utility Bucket Photo Booth

LED Lucy and Solar Sam

Tree Planting Demo

Community Shredder Service

Touch-A-Truck

Food and Refreshments

And More!

The free seedling giveaway is a portion of the cooperative’s right-of-way program which has achieved a Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for four consecutive years.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

See anec.com and our social media pages for more details and for any announcements on the event.

EASTERN SHORE DRONE SAFETY DAY

APRIL 29 @ 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sentinel Robotic Solutions and Eastern Shore Community College invite you to experience the thrill of flight firsthand, as you watch live drone demonstrations and learn about the latest advancements in drone technology. Industry experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and provide information on drone registration, rules and regulations.

CAMP SILVER BEACH BEACH BASH & OYSTER ROAST

APRIL 29 @ 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Enjoy oysters and music at Camp Silver Beach Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. with their annual Beach Bash and Oyster Roast. There will be live music, Eastern Shore oysters, clams and pork barbecue. Log onto Shoredailynews.com under Community events to scan the QR code for tickets.

LOW COUNTRY SHRIMP BOIL

APRIL 29 @ 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The Cape Charles Historical Society Low Country Shrimp Boil on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 3:00–8:00 pm at the Cape Charles Museum. The evening includes our traditional Low Country Shrimp Boil recipe, with succulent shrimp, spicy sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, onions, and peppers! Accompaniments include homemade coleslaw, rolls, desserts, sweet tea, and soda. Local cold beer and wine selections available. Food will be served 4:00-7:00 pm. If available, extra food can be purchased. Live music will provide entertainment throughout the event. Seating is available both inside the Museum and outside under the tent.

Tickets are $75, available in Cape Charles at Rayfield’s Pharmacy and Periwinkles, or by credit card from our website CapeCharlesMuseum.org.

EASTERN SHORE PRO WRESTLING CLASH AT CHERITON

APRIL 29 @ 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Tickets are now on sale for Clash at Cheriton on April 29th ft. The sons of Devon Dudley. Dudley 2.0!! This show benefits the Cheriton Vol. Fire Company. All tickets must be paid for at time of purchase. For the First time 30+ years wrestling returns to the lower the part of the Eastern Shore.

Front Row 30.00 per person

Second Row 18.00 per Person

General admission 10.00 per person

Visit our website

Easternshoreprowrestling.com

Call Now

302-750-6376

Tickets can also be purchased at the Cheriton Town Hall Located at 21314 South Bayside Rd Cheriton VA. Mon to Fri 10am to 5pm.

Parksley VFD David Turner Fund Raiser

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Department proudly presents a Ham and Clam Fritter Dinner and Benefit Auction for local fire-medic David Turner. Saturday April 29th at the Parksley Fire House. Doors open at 5pm, Dinner is at 6 and the Auction starts at 7pm. Dinner will be Ham and Clam Fritters, Mac and cheese, and green beans are included in the ticket price. Some of the great auction items that will be up for grabs are decoys, local artwork, bushels of crabs, gift baskets from local businesses, handprinted corn hole boards, baked goods and so much more! Tickets are $45 each and are on sale now until sold out. Limited tickets available so see any Parksley Fire Company member or stop by Floral Express and Gifts in Parksley for tickets. Get your tickets today and come on out for a great time and support an even better cause. For more information and to read David’s story see the event page on the Parksley VFC Facebook page.

CLAM FRITTER DINNER AT JOHNSON’S UMC

APRIL 29 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Johnsons UMC at 175 Bayside Road Machipongo, Va.

What: Clam Fritter Meal

When: Friday, April 29th 2023 from 5 until 7 PM’

Cost: Adult plate is $15 all you can eat. Children under the age of seven years eat free.

Bake Goods and Chicken Salad for sale.

THE MOUNTAINTOP

APRIL 29 @ 8:00 PM, April [email protected] 2:30 pm

North Street Theater, Onancock

Starring Aja Ruffin and Calvin Washington, Sr.

On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Returns to his room at the Lorraine Motel, while a storm rages outside. When a beautiful, sassy hotel maid turns out to be something very different from what she first appears, Dr. King is forced to confront his destiny and his lasting legacy.