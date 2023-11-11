Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the fall’s most anticipated comedic farce in 3 parts, Noises Off, at the Historic Palace Theatre, November 10, 11 & 12!

Directed by Clelia Cardano Sheppard, this hilarious comedy is set in a provincial English town where a theatre troupe is rehearsing a touring production of, Nothing On. Unfortunately, almost nothing is going right – the cast can’t remember their lines, they mix up their blocking, misplace props, and they’ve lost sight of why they’re acting.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday matinee at 3:00 PM.

This two weekend affair will surely be the talk of the season and tickets are still available by calling 757-331-4327 or by visiting:

https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/arts-enter-cape-charles-inc/64f26b9c41c8db0e41e79bb6

by Peter ShafferDirected by Ginny McMath

Featuring

Sean Thomas, James Patric, Chloe Tatum, Steven Lamprinos, Cliff Murden, Thom Nolan, Jason Campbell, Jim Szablewicz, Teri Betz, and Clay Thornberg

Performances

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00pm

Presented as a rehearsed reading. In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition, to be a great composer. Mozart is a foul-mouthed, graceless oaf who has that which is beyond Salieri’s envious grasp: Genius.

General Admission $15.00

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 16, 2023

*Tickets can only be purchased online, or, as available, at the door prior to each performance. Please check for ticket availability and other information at the box office telephone number, 757-787-2050. The box office will open 1 hour before each performance.*

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registration for their Youth Basketball League for youth ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15 on Saturdays, beginning on November 4, 11, and 18, 2023 at Arcadia High School from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM.

Registration forms will also be available online on the Accomack County website and at the Parks and Recreation office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Road, Accomac, VA. Contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757- 824-0314 for additional information.

New Mount Zion’s Thanksgiving Bags of Love

Christman Concert and Veteran’s Day Tribute

A Christman Concert and Veteran’s Day Tribute will be held on Saturday Nov. 11 at 3:00 PM featuring The National Christian Choir and the Orchestra of the Eastern Shore. The concert will be held at Emmanuel Church Auditorium, 217 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD. All proceeds go to support the Christian Shelter and Joseph House Center in Salisbury. Tickets are $20.00 and available through the website at www.magifund.com or through all branches of First Shore Federal Savings and Loan in Salisbury or Pocomoke. For more information visit the website or call Bonnie Luna at 410-749-1633. This is usually a sellout performance so purchase tickets now.

80s on Fire

The Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday November 11th featuring The Deloreans 80’s Band. Tickets available on Eventbrite. Food will be available for purchase provided by Havana 13. Full bar will be available.

Follow Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook for updates.