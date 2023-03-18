On Saturday, March 18, the town of Onancock celebrates the 8th Annual O’Nancock St. Patrick’s Parade. It is a day filled with small town America celebration, including the widely anticipated annual parade, shopping, dining, and music. Visit Onancock restaurants, galleries and shops all day. The Parade starts at 3 p.m. on Market Street. St. Patrick, his color guard, Pipe and Drum Corps, floats, the annual kilt contest, and more are part of the parade. The volunteers of the Onancock Business and Civic Association (OBCA) will once again support this event.

Enjoy this traditional day of fun in Onancock, on Saturday, March 18. For more information visit http://www.onancock.org or email [email protected]

Join us for a FREE island wide adventure to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Chincoteague Island, VA! This 2 day event is the perfect way to get out and enjoy some fresh air while searching for clues to our riddle!! Playing cards to participate can be picked up at any of the participating businesses or on the Historic Main Street Merchants Facebook page and can be validated during the event on Friday March 17, 2023 from 4-7pm and again on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 10am – 4pm. Once complete, cross the finish line to be entered into prize drawings that include getaways, gift cards, artwork and so much more!!

Costumes are optional but definitely add to the fun!!

This event is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association, a historic waterfront district in beautiful Chincoteague Island, Virgina. Come shop, play, stay and win with us during the 14th Annual Search for the Shamrocks event!!

Please contact Nicole Miller at 443-614-6801 or by email at [email protected] with any questions. For more information, you can also visit our website at www.ChincoteagueMerchants.com. We are excited to host this fun event and look forward to seeing you there!!”

CMP SAFETY AND MARKSMANSHIP TRAINING THIS MARCH

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a Congressionally-chartered corporation with the mission of promoting safety and marksmanship for American youth. The NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Inc. club in Oak Hall, a CMP-affiliated club, will provide an opportunity for training in competitive rifle on two Saturdays in March 2023.

The range entrance is located approximately 300 yards east of the intersection of Route 13 and Chincoteague Road. The training will commence at 1000 SHARP on 18 March and again on 25 March. Training will be complete around 1400 (2 PM).

We will begin with safety training so attendees should be there a bit early and not late! The training itself is free, but if attendees want to shoot, the cost is $20 covering both days. Participants need to be 13 or older. Both boys and girls are welcome including those with handicaps. Participants should wear long pants and long sleeves, and bring billed cap, and glasses if they need them to read. Do not bring personal firearms to the range. Event will be held rain or shine since we have a covered firing line. Questions, call 757 442 3013.

Raising the Green to benefit the Eastern Shore Public Library will be held at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven Saturday at 5:30 p.m. There will be dinner catered by the Island House and a fantastic. show featuring Pamela Stanley. Tickets are $100. Help the library by participating in Raising the Green.

Woman’s Day Celebration at Adams and House of Prayer will be held Sunday, March 19th at 9 AM. Everyone is invited.