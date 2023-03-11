Photo by Charlie Russell

USDA Food Distribution

The Foodbank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution the 2nd Saturday of every month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Registration for Shore Little League

Shore Little League is currently holding registrations for the 2023 season. We offer baseball and softball programs from ages 4-16. Register online today at shorelittleleague.org Registrations are $60/player or we offer a family discount of $100/family. Registrations close Saturday, March 11 at 11AM. New Player Evaluations will be held Saturday, March 11 from 9AM to 11AM

The Billy Peacock Samaritan Shelter Fundraiser will. be Saturday March 11 from 1 until 4 pm at Don’s Seafood and Chicken House at 1344 Ocean Highway in Pocomoke City Md. There will be a raffle for a weekend in Cape Charles. Donation is $10 per ticket and you do not have to be present to win. There will be giveaways and prizes donated by local businesses. You must be present to win prizes during the event,

The 7th annual Shore Little League Oyster Roast will be held Saturday at the Exmore Town Park from 4 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, a cash bar, silent auction. raffle, clams, oysters, barbeque, and chowder.

Kids 12 and under free.. Tickets are $60 at the door.

On Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 PM the Chincoteague Island Library will be hosting “Reading of WWII Love Letters & Tales of Local WWII Heroes.” The program is free and open to all.

There will be a reading by the Chincoteague Island Theatre Company, directed by Lexi Hubb, of WW II era correspondence including love letters between service personnel and islanders. There will be a presentation describing the heroism of three local men: Daniel James Tarr, Jr., Maurice David Jester, and Charles Fletcher.

As an extra treat, refreshments are being prepared by Chincoteague High School students. The students will be creating recipes taking into consideration the food rationing and tastes of the time.

This special program is in partnership with the Museum of Chincoteague Island Heritage Day celebration.

For more information about this special presentation, library programs, or services, please call the library at 757-336-3460. The library is located at 4077 Main St. Chincoteague.