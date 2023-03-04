Boys and Girls Club Youth Enrichment Experience Breakfast

The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shore is hosting a Youth Enrichment Experience breakfast on Saturday, March 4 at the Mary N. Smith Enrichment Cultural Center in Accomac.

Boys & Girls Club members will be showcasing their talents with singing, speeches and dancing while enjoying a heartfelt breakfast.

Tickets at the door are $5 for club members, $7 for non-members and $10 for adults.

David Long’s Famous Clam Chowder at Cheriton VFD

Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company presents David Long’s Famous Clam Chowder dinner. Noon until sold out. $12.00 eat in meals and 10.00 to go quarts. Come support a good cause..Stop in for a grilled ham and cheese, clam chowder, desert and a drink.

The Eastern Shore angler’s Club Annual Awards Banquet

The Eastern Shore Angler’s Club will be having their Annual Awards Banquet/Live Auction on March 4th at the Onancock Elks Club starting at 5:30 PM. This event is BYOB. Tickets are 25 dollars for members and 30 dollars for non-members. For tickets, call Don McGavock at 757 709 8697 or Marty Bull at 757 710 4568.

Schedule of events will be Happy hour followed by a dinner of pot roast, chicken marsala, green beans, mac n cheese, yeast rolls, coffee, tea or water. Next will be the awards and then the live auction.

There will be over $500 in door prizes as well as several raffle items as well as 50/50 prizes.

Local carvers and artisans as well as local business that have generously donated some wonderful items for the live auction.

Accomack-Northampton Alumnane Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Designer Bag Bingo

The Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is pleased to announced their Designer Bag Bingo. The event will be held at Mary N. Smith Cultural & Enrichment Center located at 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomac, VA on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Please contact Sheila Turner at (757) 710-4609 or Darlene Burton at (757) 710-0435 for ticket information. All proceeds will benefit local youth initiatives and scholarships.

Orchestra of the Eastern Shore at Hungars

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will perform Sunday March 5 th at Hungars Episcopal Church, Bridgetown “Tales from the Vienna Woods” featuring Emily Russell, Soprano Soloist. Concert will include: Spring Voices from Tales from the Vienna Woods by Stauss, Jr., Hungarian Dances by Brahms, An die Musik by Schubert, and Songs from Ruckert-Lieder from Songs and Airs from Days of Youth by Mahler. Admission is free however donations are welcome.