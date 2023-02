The Food Bank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution Saturday February 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Calvary United Methodist Church will hold their Souper Bowl Soup Sale Saturday at the Parksley Fire House.

The Carribean American International Orchestra will peform at the Historic Cokesbury Church in Onancock Saturday at 7 p.m. There is no charge but donations are welcome.