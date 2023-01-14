Cheriton VFD Low Country Boil

The Cheriton Vol. Fire Company will have a Low Country Boil today at 4 p.m. at the Cheriton Vol. Fire Company at 21334 Bayside Road in Cheriton. This will feature all you can eat shrimp, coleslaw, corn, potatoes and sausage. See any member for tickets . Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

The Virginia Tech Oyster Roast 5-9 p.m. Saturday

The Virginia Tech Eastern Shore Alumni Association in Partnership with the VT AREC invites you to our Annual Oyster Roast!

As always the proceeds from the event go towards scholarships for local students. 200 tickets will be sold:

$45 Early

$55 at the door

$25 for current students (Hokie or Future Hokie)

Tickets will be available at Nutrien in Keller and Eastville starting Nov. 28th

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-virginia-tech-oyster-roast-tickets-475936517937

Please direct any questions to Hunter Blake at 757-350-9043 or [email protected]

Duo Recital Featuring Principal Musicians of the Va Symphony Orchestra

The recital will feature Debra Wendells Cross on the flute and Barbara Chapman on the harp. The recital begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.