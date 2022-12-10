Christmas in Onancock

Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf.

The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School.

The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place.

The Cokesbury Music festival will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Cokesbury Church. This event is free and everyone is welcome.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be presented at the North Street Playhouse at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Caroling at the Gazebo will be held at 5:00 p.m.

The Onancock Christmas Driving Tour will get underway at 6 p.m.

Sunday the RCEC will present a Christmas Story at the Roseland Theater at 3:00 p.m.

The Onancock Holiday Parade will be held at 5 p.m. in downtown Onancock

Christmas in Exmore

ESVA residents and visitors can enhance their holiday experience with a duo of events taking place in the Town of Exmore, each celebrating the traditions of the season. First up, it’s floats, sirens, Santa as the annual Exmore Community Fire Department’s Christmas Parade rolls down Main Steet on Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 pm. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the largest ever, with more than 30 organizations already signed on to participate. Most fire departments in the area will be parading their equipment, with many bringing multiple trucks and vehicles. Others in the line-up of marchers, floats and displays include A&N Electric, the Northampton County Marching Band, the Eastern Shore Thunder, the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and representatives of the local business community. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lincoln and Main, then travel south, past the Exmore Town Park where Santa will be positioned to greet the children and hear their gift wish list. Refreshments will be available.

Continuing the holiday spirit, on Thursday December 15, Exmore’s downtown business community intends to make the gift shopping experience more fun with “An Old-fashioned Christmas” from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Participating stores and boutiques will be open, fully decorated, and offering treats and surprises of their own. This event is spearheaded and hosted by Theresa Pittman, owner of Bleu Stitch Embroidery, in partnership with artists Katie Williams, owner of Hang’n with Wild Roots and Melanie Lewis. All three will be exhibiting their artwork in the Exmore Social Hall, which is fully “decked out’ and aglow for Christmas. Music, holiday lights, food, beverages, Santa and shopping. All planned to boost the holiday spirit.

For more details, email [email protected].

Frozen Food and Bake Sale

There will be a Frozen Food and Bake Sale Saturday December 10 from 8:00 until 10:00 am at Onley United Methodist Church. sponsored by the Soroptimist Club of Accomack County

Greens, Gifts and Goodies Sale at Womans Club

There will be a Greens, Gifts and Goodies Sale at the Womans Club of Accomack County on Richmond St. in Onley. There will be fresh holiday arrangements, wreaths and swags. Also there will be fresh and frozen foods, international foods, cakes, cookies, candies and soups. There will also be a Christmas Gifts and Jewelry raffle. There will be ceramics, watercolors, metal, wood and textiles.

Cookies by the Pound

Cookies by the Pound will be offered at the St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church at 18 Third St. in Pocomoke City, Md. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Christmas Shopping Expo

All you looking for unique gifts you may not find in the stores or malls? Then come shop at the Christmas Shoppers Expo with local independent vendors this Saturday at Foundation of Faith Ministries, Route 13 Belle Haven. Gift items include handbags, wallets, apparel, NFL gear, crafts, homemade jellies and pickles, baked goods, cheesecakes, Christmas wreaths and ornaments and much more.

Shopping hours are from 10AM-4PM Vendors include Gloria’s Unique Handbags & Gifts, Ann’s Awesome Cheese Cakes, Taste of Temperanceville, Young Boy Ink, CP Love Baskets, Dru Jewels Paparazzi and many others. Again buy your unique gifts this Saturday at Foundation of Faith Ministries Christmas Shoppers Expo Belle Haven, VA.. Doors Open at 10am.

Food Distribution at Northampton High School

There will be a Food Distribution event from the Foodbank Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northampton High School.

Mike Stinson at ESO

Mike Stinson’s songs are the thrills, chills and spills of life, filled with razor sharp word play, charm, depth, poignance and musical muscle. He can kick out the jams with the best of them, and he can tear out your heart with a ballad.

Don’t Miss this exciting ESO Live! event on December 10, 1022. Showtime 7pm. $20 Admission. Doors open at 6:30.

Musical Presentation of “The Christmas Carol”

Market Street United Methodist Church @ 75 Market Street, Onancock VA 23417. December 11, Sunday, the Choir is doing a special musical presentation of “The Christmas Carol” at the 10 a.m. worship service.

Holiday Sip and Shop

A Holiday Sip and Shop will be held Sunday. December 11 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 56, 21210 North Bayside Road, Cheriton. There will be food and beverages for sale and several artists and vendors.

A Christmas Story

RCEC presents A Christmas Story Sunday. December 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Roseland Theater in Onancock.

Santa on the Firetruck

Santa Claus will be escorted by the fire department for several nights before Christmas visiting streets in the Town of Exmore (and some areas just outside of Exmore) — Santa Claus will walk in front of the fire-engine with kids/families coming to see Santa Claus — Kids (with their parents) are asked to come out to visit with Santa Claus as he is visiting your neighborhood; each night starts at around 6PM.

Sunday, December 11th– North of Occohannock Road/ East of Main Street – Madison Avenue – Monroe Street – Lee Street – Washington Street – Lincoln Avenue – Crown Avenue – Grayson Ave – Holman Avenue – Houston Street –Tower Way – Belle Haven Road – Main Street

Monday, December 12th– South of Occohannock Road/West of Main Street — Jackson Street – Roosevelt Avenue – Popular Avenue – Adron Street – Main Street – Hadlock Road/Lane

Tuesday, December 13th– Thurgood Marshall Road – Harriet Tubman Drive – Madame C J Walker Lane – Virginia Street – Myrtle Street – Willis Wharf Road (to Seaside Road)

Wednesday, December 14th– Willis Wharf Road (after Seaside Road) – Willis Wharf Community – Ballard Drive – Oakland Drive – Hog Island Lane

Thursday, December 15th– Make-up night (if needed for inclement weather or fire incidents occurring during other nights).

SANTA CLAUS PLANS TO VISIT ALL STREETS IN THE AREAS LISTED ABOVE – PRIMARY STREETS IN EACH AREA ARE LISTED ABOVE TO PROVIDE A GENERAL IDEA OF AREAS BEING COVERED EACH NIGHT – IF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS NEEDED PLEASE CONTACT THE COMMUNITY FIRE COMPANY, INC. AT 757-442-7813.