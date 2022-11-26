Fall Craft Fair and Sale at Arcadia High School

There is a Fall Craft Sale today from 10 am until 2 pm at Arcadia High School sponsored by the Firebird Boosters Club.

The 20th Annual Eastern Shore Artisans Guild Holiday Studio Tour

This wonderful Thanksgiving weekend self-driving tour of artists’ and artisans’ studios as well as a vineyard on the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be held from 10-5 on Saturday, November 26th. Our 20th Tour will feature 50 artisans at 18 Tour Stops! To highlight our 20th year, we will offer chances to win $50-$300 credit with your favorite Tour artisan, random door prizes at each Tour Stop, and our first ever photo contest, with cash prizes from $25-$100! Explore the beautiful ESVA and its wealth of creative talent and join us for a relaxing and entertaining shopping and wine-tasting experience. We look forward to kicking off the holiday season together! Log onto the Eastern Shore Artisans Guild web site for all of the details.

Chincoteague Tree Lighting

The annual Tree Lighting will take place at Robert Reed Park in Chincoteague at 5:00 p.m. tonight. There will be a special appearance by Santa and friends plus music, shopping, hot cocoa, and a performance by the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team. Please bring a toy for the Accomack County Toy Drive sponsored by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

Teddy R. Crockett Selfie Scavenger Hunt

The annual Teddy R. Crockett Memorial Fundraiser to benefit the less fortunate at Christmas will be held again this year sponsored by the Onancock Elks Lodge. Once again it will benefit the families served by the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The event is both fun and informative. Teams of up to 4 people will find the answers to our clues. 5 items will need to be brought in and clues will be given on WESR for extra items and you will receive the other clues at registration on the 27th for the day of the Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Come out and support the less fortunate while having a great time. Registration fee $100 per team.