Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Thrift Shops at the Grace Church

Check out the last Thrift Shops of the season at Grace Church on Wilson Avenue in Parksley. Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm. Halloween, Fall and Christmas items, winter clothes, boots and shoes, dishes, electronics, toys, linens and needle work kits. Great prices. There’s something for everyone at Grace!

Camp Fragile Hearts originally scheduled for today has been cancelled due to the weather. Another event will be scheduled in the Spring.

The yard sale of the of the year is occurring this Saturday and Sunday at The Blue Crow on Route 13. Recent renovations require interesting changes. Come see what everyone is talking about at The Blue Crow and make some head way on holiday needs. Follow the balloons outside to the back of the Blue Crow and don’t forget to stop at your ATM and get some cash. Nooo cards will be accepted. Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 until…at The Blue Crow.

This event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are available at the gate. Rain… no problem!

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY BRANCH NAACP

EDUCATE * ADVOCATE * PARTICIPATE:

UNITED WE STAND!

FREEDOM FUND & SCHOLARSHIP BANQUET

Saturday, October 14, 2023

6:00 PM

Legendary Giddens’ Do Drop Inn Guest Speaker: Honorable Dr. Judith Brooks-Bucks

Honoree: Gabriel McLendon -Bronze Life Member

Tickets: $50

804-513-0532/759-710-3122/757-678-2944

Lecture on the Lawn at Arlington

Northampton Historic Preservation Society

October 15, 2023 2:00 p.m.

The Northampton Historic Preservation Society will present a Lecture on the Lawn on October 15, at 2:00 p.m. at the site of the Arlington House. The lecture will cover the excavation of the site and the history of the Custis family who lived there.

Guest speaker Nicholas M. Luccketti, Principal Archaeologist for the James River Institute for Archaeology, Inc., will review the 1994 excavation of the Arlington mansion site and contrast it to other archaeological examples of 17th – century houses in Virginia. He will discuss the evidence for English settlement at the site the predated the construction of the Arlington mansion. Mr. Luccketti will also present an overview of the archaeological work conducted at the Wilsonia Plantation owned by John Custis III and the ongoing excavations at the John Custis IV site in Williamsburg. NHPS Historian David Scott will address the origins of the Custis family and the history of the Arlington Branch of the Custis family.

Directions to the Arlington House and Custis Tomb Site: From Route 13, turn west at the “Custis Tomb” sign onto Rt. 644, or Arlington Road. (About three miles south of Cape Charles). Arlington Road will turn left at Custis Tomb Road, then keep straight onto Custis Tomb Road (still Rt. 644). Custis Tomb Road will bear right onto Arlington Chase Road. The Arlington site will be straight ahead on the shore of Old Plantation Creek. NHPS “red arrow” signs will be in place to direct you.