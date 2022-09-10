Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

Historic Onancock School features the Creekside Run, a fun family 5K (3.22 miles) walk/run around scenic Onancock. Bring leashed dogs, strollers and join us! Kids 5-12 can enter the 1/2 mile Puddle Jumper Run around the nature trail along the creek. This is a fundraiser to support our community & arts center with proceeds going to improvements and upkeep of the outdoor grounds.

Registration opens at 7:45 am First Gun at 9:00 am. Puddle Jumper at 10:30 am

Don’t miss the last Thrift Shops of the season at Grace Church in Parksley. Massive inventory and slashed prices. New items every day. Saturday from 9 AM until noon. There’s something for everyone at Grace.

The Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be hosting the 2022 Onancock Bay Challenge on September the 10th.

The following 8 species will be eligible for prizes: Bluefish, Spot, Speckled Trout, Flounder, Gray Trout, Croaker, Red Drum 18-26″, Sand Mullet, & Oyster Toad.

Winning entries will be determined by weight in the following categories:

Largest and second-largest adult-caught entries in all eight species categories Largest and second-largest youth-caught entries in all eight species categories Heaviest speckled trout Heaviest oyster toad Heaviest Bluefish Heaviest Puppy Drum Heaviest Anglers Club member caught fish Best adult-caught fish-closest to citation weight. Best youth-caught fish-closest to citation weight. Captains of Boats landing adult-caught species winners

In case of bad weather, the back up day is September the 11th. Fishing begins at 6:30 AM and you have to be in line to weigh your fish at Onancock Wharf by 5PM.

Shining Light on Wellness Walk

A suicide prevention/awareness walk in Chincoteague, VA. Together we can shine a light on overall wellness and health for our community.

All ages are welcome to participate in the Shining Light on Wellness Walk.

Did you know that there were over 1,200 deaths by suicide in Virginia in 2020? Suicide is a preventable public health epidemic. With your help, we can shine a light on the topic of suicide and overall wellness.

The walk will start at 9:00 am (Registration starts at 8:00 am).

The walk will start and finish at Brianna’s Kindness Park in Chincoteague, VA. The walk will be a distance of 1.5 miles, with water stops along the route.

Registration Fee: $10 per person (kids ages 5 & younger are free)

Epworth UMC Fall Harvest Bazaar

Epworth United Methodist will have a Fall Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Sept 10 from 10 am to 2 pm at Exmore Park. On sale will be chicken salad and seafood salad, baked goods, crafts and plants. There will also be multiple vendors.

September 10th: Take a Full Moon Cruise and Support the Museum of Chincoteague! Spend a glorious evening on the water with the full moon rising with food provided and donated by Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks. To give everyone a little more elbow room we are selling seats by the row. $200 gives you four seats on this magnificent trip. A limited number of rows are available. This is a fun and easy way for you to support the museum while having great time. Tickets can be purchased by calling Daisey`s Island Cruises at 757-336-5556

St. Joseph’s AME Church Presents Gospel Extravaganza Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Nandua High School. The concert features award winning Josh Copeland, Travis Faulk, and the Ames Singers. For tickets call 757-694-5271

The final Summer Concert of the season will be presented at Central Park in Cape Charles Saturday evening from 7-9 pm. The concert is free. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the music by Chicago Rewired.

Sunday

American Legion Post 56 will hold a 9-11 Ceremony at 1 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Cape Charles War Memorial.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Hungar’s Episcopal Church to feature Virginia Chorale Sunday

The Virginia Chorale will perform at Hungars Episcopal Church Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. Their program, “Tudor Treasures,” is an ode to British Renaissance music and a celebration of the masterpieces from the Tudor period. It will include works by William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, John Sheppard and Orlando Gibbons. The Chorale is the Commonwealth’s premier chamber chorus. This concert features an all-professional choir under the expert direction of Charles Woodward.