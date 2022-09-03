The Cape Charles Love Fest will take place tonight at Central Park in Cape Charles from 6-9, featuring the British Invasion Tribute Band ‘The English Channel.’ There will be food, adult beverages and sweet treats for sale. Grab your best 60s garb and enter the 60s Costume Contest at the Photo Booth. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will win prizes.

Victory Tabernacle COGIC in Exmore, Virginia will have a Lasagna Dinner on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The dinner will include Corn on Cob, Garlic Bread, Pound Cake, Soda or Water. Price $15.00. Dinners will be delivered on September 3. Please order before this date. Call 757-709-8027 or 757-709-0808. Donations will be accepted.

Shirley Valentine starring Dawn Weston will be featured at the North Street Playhouse with one final matinee Sunday afternoon at 2:30 PM.

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Labor Day BBQ Dinner Sale goes on today and Monday. Lunches will be available both days beginning at 10:00 AM until they sell out. Chicken and Pulled Pork dinners at $8 and a pound of pork is $10.

