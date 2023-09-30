Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Exmore Fall Festival

Artisans, makers, bakers, crafters and a Food Truck Rodeo. Plus, a free concert by the ever-popular HM Johnson Band. It’s all happening at the Exmore Fall Festival, Saturday, September 30 from 10 am to 3 pm in the streets of downtown Exmore. There’s fun for everyone…with more than 80 vendors, music and face-painting and more for the kids. The event is free. For more details visit www.exmore.org or check the Exmore Fall Festival Facebook Page.

Blessing of the Animals

Sunday October 1 the Hungar’s Episcopal Church in at 10107 Bayside Road in Bridgetown will have an outdoor service in order to Bless the Pets. You are welcome to bring your leashed pet or pictures of stay home pets are also welcome for blessing.