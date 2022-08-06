There is plenty happening on the Shore this weekend!

Crab Slam at Shanty in Cape Charles

GET READY!!!! The 2nd Annual Crab Slam at the Shanty is this SATURDAY AND SUNDAY!!!! August 6th and August 7th!

Gates open at 11:30 Saturday and Shoal Shakers will be performing live 12pm-4pm. Local Vendors all day. Smith Island Skiff Races will be from 1pm-2pm. Oyster Eating Contest 4pm-5pm, $20/team. Boat Docking Practice Runs go from 5:30pm-7pm. A Captains/Sponsors Party will be held from 8pm-11pm with DJ Leland playing, open to the public.

Doors open at 11:00 AM Sunday with DJ Leland playing from 11AM – 1 PM. The MAIN EVENT, Boat Docking will take place from 1-4 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door Sunday. There will be no presale this year. An Oyster Eating Contest, open to the public, will be held with two person teams.

AUGUST 6 @ 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

New Allen AME Church, 7044 Bayside Road, Exmore, Virginia will be having a Church Yard Sale & Virtual Walk Event :

Yard Market – Sat., August 6, 2022 7 AM -12 Noon – Send email to info@newallen.org to reserve your space for $5.00 & donate 10% of your sales in support of Annual Homecoming

On the Move for Christ-Virtual Walk – Have FUN and email documentation of your STEPS or Activity to info@newallen.org

Donate $5.00 to participate in the Virtual Walk. Winner with most steps/activity documented from 8/1/22-8/6/22 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card

For more information, please contact Gladys Strand at (757) 710-0530 or Valerie Poulson at (757) 442-5162.

22nd Annual Blessing of the Combines

AUGUST 6 @ 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

It’s the 22nd annual Blessing of the Combines this Saturday, August 6th from 10 AM until 3 Pm in Snow Hill, Maryland. There will be food venders and merchandise venders. For the kids there will be hay rides and bounce houses. By the river you will find a classic car show. Join us in celebrating our agriculture heritage.

Dinners at Shorter’s Chapel AME Church

August 6 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Shorter’s Chapel, 10183 Johnson Town Road

Bridgetown, Va. + Google Map

Saturday, August 6th starting at 11 AM, Shorter’s Chapel AME Church in Bridgetown, will have a dinner sale. Menu: Fish, Pig’s Feet , Baked or Fried Chicken. Macaroni & Cheese or Potato Salad Cabbage or Green Beans Rolls and Cake The Pig’s Feet and Fish dinners will cost $15.00. Baked or Fried Chicken dinners will cost $12.00. Thank you for supporting Shorter’s Chapel Church.

Cape Charles Concert in the Park

AUGUST 6 @ 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Summer 2022 in Cape Charles will once again be alive with the sound of music featuring free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles!

The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer-long concert series on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and showcases a wide variety of musical artists with something for everyone.

Now in its ninth year, the weekly concerts attract thousands of local residents and visitors and provide an opportunity to enjoy free family friendly entertainment and to socialize with friends and neighbors, old and new.

This year’s concert schedule kicks off on Saturday, June 25th featuring the 40 piece United States Air Force Concert Band, and continues each Saturday through September 10th. All shows are FREE and run from 7-9PM.

Food vendors will be on site for the concerts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy!

This week’s talent will be The Jangling Reinharts.

