The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival wraps up it’s run Saturday night. One last chance for oyster, clam fritter, soft crab, crab cake, or hamburger sandwiches. Rides and Bingo are also featured along with live music, and a raffle of a golf cart from Shore Custom Carts.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival returns with its opening weekend. After a two year hiatus it’s back. The carnival runs Saturday and Monday this week from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m and will feature a fireworks display by the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company on July 4 at 10 p.m.

The Central Accomack Girls All Star Softball Team will hold a bake sale in front of Jaxons in Parksley and at Shore Creations in Onley, Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The team is raising money for a trip to the state finals at Bridgewater on July 15. Tickets for their seafood raffle will be available there as well.

Attention! Local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 and Disabled American Veterans Auxilary Unit 61 will be at Tractor Supply in Onley, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th. We will be doing a Forget-Me-Not Drive. Come out and meet us and learn more about us. We will be giving away free hot dogs and water on the 4th of July.

The Cape Charles Summer Concert series continues Saturday night at the town park. Music by J and the Band begins at 7 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is free of charge.

Music at the dock! Celebrate America’s birthday with the Salisbury Community Band. Their blend of lively music—from patriotic songs to light classical to show tunes—is fun for the whole family. FREE in Robert Reed Park downtown waterfront park. Bring a chair or blanket.

Join us Sunday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. for the Grand Opening of the Samuel D. Outlaw Blacksmith Shop Memorial Museum at 5 Boundary Avenue in Onancock. All are welcome to the festivities!

Sunday July 3, get Free Ice Cream and enjoy music by the Accomack Community Band on Sunday July 3rd from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Historic Onancock School. The event is sponsored by the Onancock Business and Civic Association.

Enjoy July 4, at the Town of Cape Charles July 4 celebration. The event gets underway with a parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Cape Charles. All day long there will be food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cornhole tournament starting at 11 a.m. Music will feature the Tidewater Concert Band at 11:30, DJ Kev-D from 3-6 and the band Rude Boy Riddon from 6-9 all at the Pavillion. The day will wrap up with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display at the beach.

The Accomack non-motorized bicycle parade will get underway at 10:00 am Monday July 4. Enjoy the parade and stay at the courthouse green for music by the Accomack County Band and free popsicles! In lieu of their traditional Firecracker Sale held at the Accomac Library your ESPL Friends will be waiting to greet you on the Courthouse Square at the conclusion of the parade. When you stop to pick up your cold water, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches make sure to visit the Friends tent where each child will receive a FREE book! Hope to see you there!

The Drummondtown Baptist Church will be holding their annual Barbecue Sale at the church on Monday July 4 immediately following the Accomack Parade.

The Town of Wachapreague will be holding their annual Fourth of July parade Monday morning at 10 a.m. The parade this year will feature a tribute to the people of Ukrainewith golf carts, bikes, pets, firetrucks, a Coast Guard Boat and whatever else shows up to have fun. The parade will be followed by a picnic.

There will be two official fireworks displays this July 4. The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department will launch their fireworks show at 10 p.m. Cape Charles will light off their fireworks show around 9:15 at the Cape Charles beach.

