Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

6th Annual Steve’s Supper

Delicious food, incredible unique prizes, and an even greater causes are coming to Painter!

Join us Saturday, September 5th at the Painter Social Hall for the 6th Annual Steve’s Supper, celebrating the life and giving spirit of Steve Hearne who is deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. Dinner includes homemade Painter church chicken salad, baked apples, green beans, a homemade sweet potato biscuit, and dessert—all for a $20 donation. We’ll also have drawings featuring some wonderful donated items, plus a 50/50 raffle! We’re currently accepting donations of high-quality items from individuals and local businesses to help make this year’s drawings a success. Proceeds will benefit Painter Garrison’s Methodist Church, the Painter Volunteer Fire Company, and the Peninsula Tractor Club. Meals MUST be reserved in advance! Call 757-442-4427, or text 757-710-8701 by Monday August 31st. Pickup is September 5th from 4:30 to 6 PM at the Painter Social Hall. Come enjoy good food, support great local causes, and help us keep Steve’s kind and giving spirit alive. Call 442 4427 or text 7108701 to reserve your spot.

Drummondtown Community Church’s Back to School Carnival

LoveFest at the Cape Charles Central Park

Parksley VFC’s Labor Day BBQ Chicken Sale

The Parksley Vol. Fire Company will be having their annual Labor Day Weekend Chicken Barbecue at the old Wayside Park on Rt 13 across from Royal Farms at Parksley. Firemen will be selling delicious barbecued chicken dinners Friday, Saturday and Monday.