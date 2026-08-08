Cool things happening on the Shore This Weekend

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, August 8: 8-11 AM

AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA $2 fill a bag

Chincoteague Island Library to Host Mobile Zoo Event

The Chincoteague Island Library is hosting a special wildlife program for kids of all ages featuring the Coastal Wilds Zoo’s “Mobile Zoo Crew” on August 8 at 2:00 PM. This event will take place at Christ United Methodist Church, 6253 Church Street, Chincoteague, VA.

The Mobile Zoo Crew is Coastal Wilds Zoo’s traveling education team, they will bring their animal ambassadors, offering an up-close hands‑on wildlife learning experience. The Crew shares fun stories and educational insights about each animal, making their presentations informative and fun.

This event is free and open to animal lovers of all ages,

For more information, please contact the Chincoteague Island Library at 757-336-3460.

Saturday August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center on Market st. in Onancock.

Peg Volk is in the Listening Room at Morphosis

We welcome Peg Volk to our Listening Room. Peg will perform her original songs. The Listening room serves a menu of delicious desserts and drinks. It is an intimate gathering space, so be sure to reserve your seat early. 757-710- 8718.

Andrew Dorn & The Divine Inspirations in Concert

Andrew Dorn & The Divine Inspirations will be in concert at Herbert Baptist Church in Wachapreague on Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 3pm.

The Glorious Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Family and Friends Day

On August 9, 2026 The Glorious Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, 16 Boundary Ave, Onancock, VA 23417 will be having Friends and Family Day at 11 AM. speaker for that day will be Bishop R.. W. Hill. Refreshments will be served after the service. Please come out and fellowship width us.