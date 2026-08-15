Cool things Happening on the Shore This weekend

8th Annual Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place

Shore History invites seafood enthusiasts and history lovers alike to the eighth annual Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place presented by Weichert, Realtors® Mason-Davis, Saturday, August 15th. This signature fundraiser promises a feast of the Shore’s agricultural and aquacultural bounty as well as live music by a legendary artist, Paul Pesco and Friends.

Birding Eastern Shore Field Trip, Sunset Beach

Declaration 250

The Town of Eastville will host Declaration 250 on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the historic courthouse green at 16404 Courthouse Road.

The event will commemorate the 250th anniversary period of the Declaration of Independence with music, history, patriotic observances, and public access to Eastville’s historic buildings and museums.

Tidewater Pipes and Drums is scheduled to perform at 10 a.m. Historian David Scott will speak about the historical buildings located on the courthouse green.

The Northampton High School Chorus and Band will perform a medley of patriotic music.

The United States Coast Guard and Honor Guard are also scheduled to appear and will escort Clerk of Court Traci Johnson, who will read the Declaration of Independence.

Master Sgt. Alvy Powell, retired, will sing a patriotic song as part of the program.

All historical buildings and museums on the green will be open to the public during the event. The Daughters of the American Revolution will provide refreshments.

Food will also be available for purchase from Buttercups and the Eastville Volunteer Fire Company.

Lonestar Lodge Fish & Fries

Back to School Bash at Johnson’s United Methodist Church

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Let’s celebrate the start of a new school year together!

Join us for a FREE community event filled with fun, food, and encouragement as we prepare for another exciting school year.

Saturday, August 15

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Enjoy:

Bounce House

Blessing of the Backpacks

Back-to-School Starter Kit

Free Lunch

Games, fun, and much more!

Whether you’re sending a child off to preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, or college, we invite your family to come receive a special blessing for the year ahead.

Everyone is welcome! Invite your friends, neighbors, and classmates, and join us for an afternoon of laughter, fellowship, and celebration before school begins.

Johnson’s United Methodist Church

We can’t wait to welcome you!

Back to School Drive

2026 Cape Charles Central Park Concerts

ESVA Car Meet & Eat

Bethel AME Church Guest Preacher

Special Olympics Designer Bag Bingo

Adams UMC Praise Parking Lot Service