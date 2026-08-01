Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Wednesday’s Chincoteague Pony Swim. Heather Williamson Photo.

Coast Guard Appreciation Day

This year, in coordination with the Town of Cape Charles, CCYC will host a luncheon reception for the Coast Guard members and their families at the old Ferry Dock property on the south side of Mason Avenue starting about 11:00 AM on August 1. Mayor Charney will present the Town’s Proclamation of Appreciation to Senior Chief Castillo on behalf of his crew. Please come by to greet our Coast Guard members and to offer them a thank you for their dedicated service.

There will also be a great opportunity to see your Coast Guard up close from the deck plates to the air that morning. The Coast Guard plans to have several surface and air assets available at the old Ferry Dock property. Due to operational priorities, these assets may have to divert if there is an actual search and rescue mission which requires their capabilities. A Search and Rescue Helicopter will demonstrate rescue operations in the harbor off the dock as was done the last two summers. It is quite a spectacular demonstration for all ages, and we highly recommend viewing it to see how operations are conducted in a real lifesaving mission. Also, an 87-foot cutter will be docked alongside for the public to tour from about 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A small Patrol Boat from Station Cape Carles will also be assisting in the helicopter demonstration to ensure safety of all boats in the area due the significant “propeller wash” from the helicopter. A big thank you to Cape Charles Yacht Center for use of the Ferry Dock!

Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival

Tonight is the last night of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival. It’s your last chance to enjoy the famous Chincoteague Oyster and Clam Sandwiches along with the rides and games.

Melinda & the Speakeasies in the Listening Room at Morphosis

Enjoy the Americana vibes of Melinda & the Speakeasies in the Listening Room dessert lounge. It is an intimate space for enjoying the music while having a treats from our menu. Reservations required, call 757-710-8718.

Boat Docking at Cape Charles

Cape Charles will host their annual boat docking contest Sunday August 2 at the Cape Charles Marina.

Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Homecoming