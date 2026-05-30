Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

May 30, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Women’s Bible Journaling launch!

Wings & Fries

Blooms and Brushes Garden Tour and Party

Orchestra of the Eastern Shore

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore under the direction of Amanda Gates, music director will present “Unfinished Business” on Friday June 5 at 7:30 PM at Market Street Methodist Church, Onancock and on Sunday June 7 at 4:00 pm at Hungars Episcopal Church, Bridgetown.  The program will include Charles Ives “The Unanswered Question”, Carl Stamitz’s “Concerto for Viola and  Orchestra” with Celia Daggy viola soloist and Franz Schubert’s Symphony Vo.8 “Unfinished”.  Admission is free however donations are welcome.

Womens Prayer Breakfast

There will be a Women’s Prayer Breakfast on June 6th at the Sage Diner at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome. Come join us !!

Eastern Shore Custom Carts Spring Close Out Sale

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Local Weather

May 30, 2026, 6:52 am
Clear sky
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Pressure: 1010 mb
Humidity: 94%
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Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0.32
Sunrise: 5:43 am
Sunset: 8:17 pm
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