Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

May 30, 2026
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Women’s Bible Journaling launch!
Wings & Fries
Blooms and Brushes Garden Tour and Party
Orchestra of the Eastern Shore
The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore under the direction of Amanda Gates, music director will present “Unfinished Business” on Friday June 5 at 7:30 PM at Market Street Methodist Church, Onancock and on Sunday June 7 at 4:00 pm at Hungars Episcopal Church, Bridgetown. The program will include Charles Ives “The Unanswered Question”, Carl Stamitz’s “Concerto for Viola and Orchestra” with Celia Daggy viola soloist and Franz Schubert’s Symphony Vo.8 “Unfinished”. Admission is free however donations are welcome.
Womens Prayer Breakfast
There will be a Women’s Prayer Breakfast on June 6th at the Sage Diner at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome. Come join us !!