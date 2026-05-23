Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The Sonny Moore Tasley VFC Annual Car Show CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER. WILL BE RESCHEDULED

Wings & Fries RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 30 10-4 PM

Art & Music on the Farm

The BIC’s Art and Music on the Farm festival offers fine art and treasures from local artists, artisans, and traditional roots music played by celebrated musicians from across Virginia, all in an inviting, family-friendly setting. Whether you prefer to sip wine, peruse the eye-catching art, delve into the history of Virginia musical styles, watch your child have fun with an art activity, plan a fun summer garden, or eat some tasty food, you will find something to tickle your fancy.

Wattsville Day

All are invited to worship with us for “WATTSVILLE DAY” at New Beginnings UMC, at 32347 Chincoteague Rd, Sunday May 24, 2026 10:a.m. service.

Come and meet old friends and new friends. Delicious potluck meal will be served immediately after service.

100 Men United Service

Pastor Wilbert C. Adams and Bethel Baptist Church, Franktown will have have 100 Men United Service in celebration of annual Men’s Day on Sunday, May 24th at 2pm. Rev. Ricky Rouse of First Baptist Church, Cape Charles will be the guest. All men are asked to wear red and black. All are welcome to attend.