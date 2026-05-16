Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

May 16, 2026
|
Chamberfest featuring Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw
Purlie Victorious
by OSSIE DAVIS
Dynamic traveling preacher Purlie Victorious Judson returns to his small Georgia town hoping to save Big Bethel, the community’s church, and emancipate the cotton pickers who work on oppressive Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee’s plantation. With the assistance of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, Purlie hopes to pry loose from Cotchipee an inheritance due his long-lost cousin and use the money to achieve his goals. Fortunately, Cotchipee’s son Charlie proves to be far more fair-minded than his brutal father, saving the church from destruction with a brave act of defiance.
Performances
Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:00pm
Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 2:30pm