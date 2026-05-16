Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

May 16, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Chamberfest featuring Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw

Purlie Victorious

by OSSIE DAVIS

        Dynamic traveling preacher Purlie Victorious Judson returns to his small Georgia town hoping to save Big Bethel, the community’s church, and emancipate the cotton pickers who work on oppressive Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee’s plantation. With the assistance of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, Purlie hopes to pry loose from Cotchipee an inheritance due his long-lost cousin and use the money to achieve his goals. Fortunately, Cotchipee’s son Charlie proves to be far more fair-minded than his brutal father, saving the church from destruction with a brave act of defiance.

Performances

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Eastern Shore Custom Carts Spring Close Out Sale

Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 2:30pm

RESCHEDULED: Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Show

This car show has been rescheduled for fall

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 16, 2026, 7:10 am
Clear sky
S
Clear sky
55°F
7 mph
Apparent: 54°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 76%
Winds: 7 mph S
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0.27
Sunrise: 5:52 am
Sunset: 8:05 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber