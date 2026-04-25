Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

The third annual Return to Our Roots Earth Day will be held on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exmore Town Park.

This unique Eastern Shore event is once again sponsored by the Eastern Shore Community Services Network, Inc. the Northampton branch of the NAACP, plus the newly formed Eastern Shore Earth Day Committee, composed of environmental educators and advocates.

Live music, information booths, food, films, speakers, health screenings, games and activities for all ages, with a special emphasis on children, will be happening to celebrate our community’s diverse traditions and special connections to the air, land and water that are so important to our way of life on the Eastern Shore.

Yard Sale

Smith Beach Community Yard Sale

Sat April 25th, 8 till 1

Look for the signs from Rt 13!!!!

A&N Electric Cooperative Arbor Day and Member Appreciation

A&N Electric Cooperative will host its annual Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event Saturday, April 25.

The cooperative will be giving away free seedlings and an assortment of shrubs to help celebrate Arbor Day, in addition to offering a number of demonstrations. The event will be held at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters.

The seedlings will be given away from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. The free seedling giveaway is a part of the cooperative’s right-of-way program that has achieved a Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Foundation for several consecutive years. Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

For more information, visit anec.com or follow the cooperative on Facebook.

Drone Safety Day Event

LOVE Run

The annual LOVE Run is a family-friendly run/walk taking participants through Historic Downtown Cape Charles, scenic neighborhood streets, and along the Chesapeake Bay waterfront.

April 25, 2026 | 9:00 AM | Start on Bay Avenue |

Registrants may choose from three different race lengths: 1-mile, 5K, and 10K. The additional Kids’ Dash and Wheelchair Race have no sign-up cost.

Start times will be staggered: 1 Mile (9:00 AM), 10K (9:15 AM) and 5K (9:30 AM). Kids’ Dash and Wheelchair Race to follow race completion.

Packet pickup will be open on Friday, April 24, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Cape Charles Civic Center. Day-of packet pickup will be at the beach gazebo from 7:45 – 8:45 AM. Race registration will also be available on the day of the LOVE Run.

Participants can opt to participate in the color zone and be sprayed with bright, fun, harmless, and environmentally safe colors. This color zone will be available for all events: 10k, 5k, and 1 mile.

Upon finishing, guests can enjoy music, snacks & beverages, face painting, balloon art, and of course, local shops and restaurants!

WESR will be broadcasting live from the event from 9 AM – noon.

Garden Tour

Experience rich history and pristine coastlines on the Eastern Shore. Plan a day on Virginia’s portion of the Delmarva peninsula and view the sunrise on the Atlantic Ocean and the sunset over the Chesapeake Bay. This tour takes place in Northampton County, where Historic Court Green is one of the most intact county administrative spaces in Virginia. It boasts the earliest continuous court records in the United States. Enjoy beautiful gardens and historic farms just far enough off the beaten path to transport visitors a world away. Of the total 211 square miles that make up this county, there is nearly twice as much water as there is land.

Date

Saturday April 25, 2026

9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Host

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore

Price

$40 pp advance ticket price

$50 pp day of ticket price

A child’s ticket is not available for this tour. A full-priced ticket is required for all tour attendees. Children under five are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Questions?

[email protected]

Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Show

Dr. Michael Lewis to Speak at 2026 Earth Day Celebration

Riverside Hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day for Safe Disposal

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) encourages the proper and safe disposal of unneeded and expired medications to reduce the potential for misuse and to ensure a safer environment for everyone.

Disposing of unneeded or expired medications in the trash can endanger humans who are looking for drugs or animals who are looking for food, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

In partnership with the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and the Eastern Shore Community Services Board, Riverside will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on April 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the DEA’s semiannual National Drug Take Back Day.

Community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unneeded medications in a secure drive-through event just outside the Riverside Medical Group office building. Local law enforcement will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of medications. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

Signage on the campus will direct participants. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

Free Panel Discussion and Resource Expo on Mental Health Across the Lifespan

At every stage in life, mental health shapes how someone learns, works, connects and thrives. For many individuals and families, knowing where to turn for support is a challenge.

On Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members will have an opportunity to connect with local mental health providers at a free resource expo and panel discussion at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH).

RSMH and the Eastern Shore Community Services Board (ESCSB) are teaming up to provide in-person education stations covering mental health counseling, crisis services, substance use recovery and wellness programs. The expo from 11 a.m. until noon is intended to increase awareness of available resources and reduce barriers to care.

“Mental health is a critical part of overall health, and many people are unsure where to turn for help,” said Sally Schreiber at RSMH. “This event brings trusted information together in one place and makes it accessible to the community.”

At noon RSMH will virtually join a regional event taking place in Hampton, VA with keynote remarks by TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, and a panel discussion.

The free event is open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required at riversideonline.com/healthequityshore.

In-person attendees will receive gifts and will be eligible for door prizes.

Earth Day Festival

2nd Annual CHKD Gala

Join us for the 2nd Annual Gala, an elegant evening dedicated to making a meaningful impact. This special event brings the community together in support of children locally and throughout the Hampton Roads area who are facing serious medical challenges. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD), helping provide critical care, life-saving treatments, and essential support for families in need.

The gala will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Mary N. Smith. Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening of giving, connection, and celebration—all in support of improving the lives of children.

Lyricism, Legacy and Logic on Oboe and Piano

Herbert Baptist Church’s Pastoral Anniversary