Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Zerbini Family Circus

Community Yard Sale

Woman’s Club Annual Spring Yard Sale

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, May 9, 2026 8-11 AM AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA

13th Annual Bake & Bloom Fundraiser

Come one, come all! Mark your calendars for May 9!

Step back in time and join us for the ESVA Spring Swap Day, a good old-fashioned community farm and garden gathering at Painter Garrison’s Methodist Church in Painter, Virginia.

On Saturday, May 9 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, neighbors, growers, collectors, and traders are invited to enjoy a day of country swapping, selling, buying and springtime fellowship.

Spaces will be FREE on a first come first serve basis and can be pre-reserved by texting 757-709-8116. OR you can just show up between 8:30 & 9:30 the day of the event. Set up will be 8:30-9:30.

Mt. Nebo Bapist Church Fish Fry and Car Wash

Date

May 09 2026

Time

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Mother’s Day Tea Party

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Purlie Victorious

by OSSIE DAVIS

Dynamic traveling preacher Purlie Victorious Judson returns to his small Georgia town hoping to save Big Bethel, the community’s church, and emancipate the cotton pickers who work on oppressive Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee’s plantation. With the assistance of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, Purlie hopes to pry loose from Cotchipee an inheritance due his long-lost cousin and use the money to achieve his goals. Fortunately, Cotchipee’s son Charlie proves to be far more fair-minded than his brutal father, saving the church from destruction with a brave act of defiance.

Performances

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 2:30pm

Tickets: $10 Students & $25 Adults/Seniors