The Woman’s Club of Accomack will be hosting their annual Spring Yard Sale Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 pm at 25405 Richmond Avenue in Onley. It will feature plants, jeweleruy, baked goods, soups, toys and books, seasonal clothing and a white elephant table.

The Rock Church will host a yard sale Saturday from 8 am until 2 pm at the church 27112 Lankford Highway south of Onley. There will be lots of treasures, clam fritters, hot dogs, chili, chili dogs and hamburgers.

There will be a Thrift Shop at Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley on Wilson Ave from 9 until noon.

The Eastern Shore Angler’s Club is hosting their first annual Black Drum Tournament from 10:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sign in time is 10:30 a.m. at the Willis Sharf public ramp. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 7:30 pm. Go to esvac.org for more information.

There will be Epworth United Methodist Church will host a blood drive Saturday from 8:30 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church at 4158 Seaside Rd. in Exmore.

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will be holding their final concert of the season at Hungar’s Church in Machipongo on Sunday. The concert begins at 4 p.m.

.