Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Piece of Eden

Arts Enter presents Piece of Eden, an original historical musical drama spanning the period from 1618 -1776 and chronicles the history of the Eastern Shore. April 24-26 and May 1-3 at the Historic Palace Theatre in Cape Charles.

Visit artsentercapecharles.org for information and tickets.

Spring Bazaar

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 15151 Cashville Road, will have a Spring Bazaar, Saturday, May 2nd from 9:00 until 11:00. You will find cakes, pies, rolls, other baked goods, chicken salad, macaroni salad, used clothing and other miscellaneous items. Proceeds supports our Building Fund. Hope to see you there.

Ladies Community Prayer Breakfast

There will be a Ladies community prayer breakfast Saturday, May 2nd 8:00 a.m. at the Sage Diner. For more information call 979 -574 -4456. This will be a monthly occurrence every first Saturday of the month. All are welcome

56th Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival

Seafood lovers, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated 56th Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10am to 4pm at Tom’s Cove Park, 8128 Beebe Road. This spring seafood tradition, hosted by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, promises a day filled with delicious local seafood, live entertainment, and festive fun on the beautiful shores of Chincoteague Island celebrating the island’s rich seafood heritage.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood in favorite Eastern Shore dishes prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Gates open at 10am for set up with appetizers available at 11am including clam chowder, salad bar, crab cheddar jalapeno poppers, grilled chicken compliments of Tyson Foods, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. At noon, indulge in little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters, single fried oysters, fried fish, clam strips, and steamed shrimp. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer and desserts available for cash purchase.

Sit back and enjoy or dance the afternoon away to live music performed by Island Boy. Commemorative glass beer mugs will be available as a keepsake of the memorable day along with t-shirts, hats, and souvenir food trays. Purchase plenty of Extravaganza of Prizes Raffle tickets for your chance to win tickets, t-shirts, and trays for next year’s festival, lodging, gift certificates for meals, shopping and boat cruises, and so much more! The drawing takes place at the band stage at 4pm.

The festival is a fantastic opportunity to sample world-class seafood while also supporting local businesses. In between enjoying festival fare, be sure to stop by the sponsor, hospitality, and Arts & Crafts Corral vendor booths to learn about local businesses, enter drawings, grab fun swag, or purchase incredible hand-crafted items.

Postponed – Open Farm Day

This Saturday’s Open Farm Day at The Nature Conservancy’s Brownsville Preserve in Nassawdox has been postponed due to weather. We will miss seeing our community at the event, but we encourage you to visit the public nature trail at Brownsville Preserve any time and to keep an eye out for future free community events. Please reach out to Margaret at 414-9227 with questions, and have a pleasant weekend. We will miss seeing you at Open Farm Day, but we hope to see you soon.

Postponed until Saturday June 13 due to weather

The annual Run for the Animals walk-run will get underway today at 10:30 am starting at the Historic Onancock School at 6 College Ave, Onancock, Va.23417

Delmarva Legacy Poker Run

ES Habitat’s Derby Gala

Join us from 4:00–8:00 PM at beautiful Chatham Vineyards for an unforgettable afternoon and evening filled with fun, community, and purpose. This year’s Derby-themed celebration promises something for everyone.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

A festive Best Hat Contest — so bring your Derby style!

— so bring your Derby style! A lively auction with great items and experiences

with great items and experiences Music to set the perfect mood

to set the perfect mood Delicious cocktails

A gourmet dinner to top it all off

Tickets are $150 per person, and every dollar helps support our mission of building homes, communities, and hope right here on the Eastern Shore.

Reserve your spot today: https://givebutter.com/uOdvUX

Drummondtown Baptist Church will be Hosting The Baptist Boys!

Drummondtown Baptist Church will be hosting the Delmarva based Gospel group, The Baptist Boys, during their worship hour on Sunday, May 3 at 10:30 am. Everyone’s welcome to join us for a morning of worship, fellowship and uplifting music.