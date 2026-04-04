Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Build A Boat Classes

Shore History will be offering ‘Introduction to Boatbuilding’ classes beginning on April 4th and ending on Wednesday May 27th. The classes will be held on Saturdays 8am-12 noon and on Wednesdays 5pm-9pm at 20 Market Street in Onancock.

Open to beginners ages 9 to 99, the program offers a rare opportunity for families, students, and adults to learn the fundamentals of wooden boat construction using plywood and epoxy—methods that create strong, lightweight boats.

Tuition for the full program is $50, and students only need to bring a pencil and clothes suitable for workshop work. Children ages 9-12 are Free accompanied by a parent.

Once completed, the boats built during the class will be raffled later this summer, with proceeds supporting Shore History and its mission to preserve and share the heritage of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. All participants will be given a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a boat.

Go to the website: https://www.shorehistory.org/events

Hannah Annis’ CPR Classes

Hannah Annis’ CPR CLASSES… The only regularly scheduled BLS and CPR First Aid classes on the Eastern Shore. Held at the Tasley Vol Fire Co. every first and last Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 pm and the first Saturday of every month from 9:30-11:30 am.

Reservations are required and can be made online at www.hannahanniscpr.com or by calling 757-710-5547.

Northampton County Jobs Fair

Looking for something new? Or maybe just starting out? Join us for the annual Northampton County Jobs Fair on April 4 at The Impact Center! Mingle & meet local employers open to a variety of roles from seasonal to part-time work.

Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Show

Northampton Sheriff’s Office’s Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Flow – Yoga & Live Strings

April 4th – Easter Flow – Yoga & Live Strings

11am at Vaux Hall Sunroom in Melfa

Start your Easter weekend with a relaxing slow flow yoga class by Hannah Twiddy accompanied by live music from Brandon Bower Band. After class, stay and enjoy the beverages and snacks available at the market.

All levels welcome.

Cost: $20

Mat: Bring your own mat or mats available for rent for $5

Register: https://www.hannahtwiddy.com/yoga-classes

Adams UMC Easter Egg Hunt

Town of Bloxom Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 4th, 2026

1 PM Start Time

Bloxom Town Square, 26086 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA

Face Painting – Prizes – Easter Bunny to stop by!

Parksley Sunrise Worship

You’re warmly invited to gather with us as the sun rises on Easter morning—a beautiful reminder of hope, renewal, and new life. We will gather at the Parksley Pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket and join friends, neighbors, and local churches for a meaningful time of worship, music, and celebration as we proclaim: He is risen!

All are welcome—come as you are and share in the joy of Easter morning.Easter Sunday Services at Makemie Presbyterian Churches

Easter Sunday Services at Makemie Presbyterian Churches

The Makemie Presbyterian Churches in Onancock and Accomac encourage everyone to celebrate Easter on April 5.

“To celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ as we do each spring, we are planning worship services of joy and reverence for our Eastern Shore friends and neighbors who might appreciate an opportunity for reflection and peace in these often stressful times,” said Rev. Geneviève Beauchamp, the new leader of the two local churches.

The Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church choir will also present a special performance of the beloved “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” at the Easter service beginning at 11 a.m. April 5 at the Church at 89 Market St., Onancock.

Francis and Naomi Makemie, husband and wife, are credited with establishing the Presbyterian Church on the Eastern Shore and in other regions of the eastern United States in the early 1700s.

Herbert Baptist Church’s Resurrection Sunday Service