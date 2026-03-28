Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Translator Petition

If you wish to ad your name to the petition opposing the County’s proposed elimination of translator tv come to Jaxons in Parksley Saturday March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on Monday March 30 at 6 pm at Metompkin Elementary. Off the Rails in Parksley will be available for the public to gather to discuss the Translator TV service issue from 10-2 Saturday, March 28th.

Sean Thierfeldt Classic USCF Chess Tournament

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Great Hall, Workforce Development Bldg.

29316 Lankford Hwy Melfa, VA 23410

3 Rounds – Time Controls: G60d5

Entrance Fees

ESCC Students, Faculty, Staff & all players under age 18: $10

$15 for the rest of the chess playing public

Payment is cash only and payable only at Check-in.

Chincoteague Refuge Bird Walk Nature Walk

Springtime and migratory birds are arriving. Join Eastern Shore Master Naturalists, in partnership with Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, for a one mile bird walk through woodland and maritime ecosystems. Binoculars and scopes provided. Newcomers to birding welcome.

8:30 am – 10:30 am

Bateman Visitors Center parking lot 8231 Beach Road, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Va. 23336

Artisans of Wachapreague Show and Sale

Saturday, March 28th from 9 am – 2 pm, Artisans of Wachapreague Show and Sale at Powelton Presbyterian Church, 25 Main St., Wachapreague.

“Little City by the Sea” Artisans will be showingart, crafts, paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, wood turned bowls and boards, books, lamps and much more!For more Artisans of Wachapreague information: https://www.jacobson-arts.com/team-4

POSTPONED – Peninsula Tractor Organization 2026 Plow Day

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Sound Meditation

Saturday, March 28th – 10am Sound Meditation

Renew your body with Sound Bowls – $20

Join a Foundations Yoga class before at 9am – $15

Parksley Yoga –

Hosted at Courtney Helene Hairdressing

18477 Dunne Ave, Parksley VA

Register at www.hannahtwiddy.com or call (252)339-1223

4158 Seaside Rd PO Box 488, Exmore, VA

Come hop on over and join us at 12 PM, for our community Easter Egg Hunt! All are welcome! We can’t wait to see you there!! We will also that day be holding our community yard sale from 9 AM to 2 PM

Spring Resource Fair

Community Partners of the Eastern Shore and Telamon present: Spring Resource Fair at ESCC!

Hop into Spring by joining us at our spring event filled with resources, support, and fun for the whole family! Families can connect with local organizations and enjoy special, fun-filled activities which include:

SATURDAY, MARCH 28TH 1:00PM – 4:00PM EASTERN SHORE COMMUNITY COLLEGE 29316 LANKFORD HWY MELFA, VA 23419 757-387-7797 OR 787-880-4806

Join Julie Cardinale and Doris Gebel at Ker Place in Onancock Saturday March 28 at 2 pm for a lecture the joys and benefits of growing a home herb garden. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday night March 28 at the Exmore Moose Lodge featuring Virginia music legend Steve Basset. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Dinner will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Rescheduled Crim Dell Quartet

Saturday March 28 from 7-9 pm at Historic Cokesbury Church in Onancock. The concert is free. Donations are welcome.

Holy Week Services St. Charles Catholic Cape Charles

PALM SUNDAY MASSES :