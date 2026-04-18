Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Spring Bird Walk

SPRING BIRD WALK – Saturday, April 18, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. Celebrate National Parks Week and the first day of a week-long bio-blitz with a guided walk to look for returning warblers, shorebirds, other wildlife and their habitats. Sponsored by Eastern Shore Master Naturalists, US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service. Newcomers to birding are welcome. Binoculars available. Expect to walk at least a mile. Meet at the Woodland Trail parking lot at CNWR. 8am – 10am.

Woman’s Club of Accomack County Plant Sale

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be conducting its plant sale on Saturday, April 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at 25405 Richmond Avenue in Onley. You will find available a large and varied selection of unique and unusual plants donated by local wholesale nurseries. Proceeds from the sales of plants will benefit and support the Woman’s Club scholarships. BUY A PLANT, GROW A DREAM!

Miss Fashionetta Pageant

The Miss Fashionetta Pageant is back, and spring has never looked brighter!

Three outstanding young ladies are ready to make their grand debut—you don’t want to miss this unforgettable evening of elegance, poise, and rising stars!

Join us this Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 PM at Nandua High School

Come out, show your support, and witness the next generation shine!

This event is proudly presented by the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

Be there… because excellence deserves an audience

Children’s Art Class: Painting Bird Houses

Bringing together art and nature, children will create and take home a unique painted pot with planted seeds. Free event hosted by the Eastern Shore Art League. Meet at St. George’s Church in Pungoteague.

32300 Bradford’s Neck Road, Wachapreague, VA 23480

Sundays from 10-11 a.m.

Grace United Methodist Church 18484 Wilson Ave. Parksley.

Apr 19 2026 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

32300 Bradford’s Neck Road, Wachapreague, VA 23480

New Beginnings UMC, New Church, VA Celebrates Rev. Harold E. White

Rev Harold E. White, Sr. is celebrating his 22nd Pastorial Ministry Sunday, April 19, at 2 PM at New Beginnings UMC, New Church, VA. Rev. Carroll Mills and the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church will be our guest. There will be food and fellowship following the service. All are welcome.