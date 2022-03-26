Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company/ Station 14 proudly presents: David Long’s Clamtastic Chowder drive-through dinner featuring your “friendly curbside service”, Saturday, March 26 from 11am to either 3 p.m. or until we run out. This will be at the fire house in Cheriton. Complete dinners, $10 or carry-out quarts (can be frozen) $9. The dinner will feature David Long’s famous fresh clam chowder, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches; sweet corn from Florida and the best local homemade desserts ever! That’s Saturday from 11 until 3 (or until we run out) at the Cheriton Fire House.

The Norfolk State University Vocal Jazz Ensemble will be featured on March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM at 13 Market Street in Onancock, Virginia 23417.

Under the Direction of Professor Frank T. Elliott since 2010, the Ensemble has gone through an exciting transformation. A combination of song, dance, improvisation, and collaborative ingenuity, has resulted in an extraordinary show choir that exhibits an alluring sensitivity to the Jazz idiom.

The Ensemble will perform their Theme Song, Smile, The Unforgettable Nat King Cole, Gershwin in Love, The Girl from Ipanema, Stand Up, Manhattan Transfer Swings, Cry me a River, Theme from New York, New York, At Last, and It don’t Mean A Thing: The Best of Duke Ellington.

Soloists will be featured in this performance which will be upbeat and continue The Concert Series desire to bring varied musical styles to the shore. Donations will be accepted and parking is available on King Street and Market Street as well as the town Square.

Good time Auction at Smith’s Chapel in Quinby, Sunday March 27 starting at 5 p.m. with a covered dish supper followed by the auction at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Join the folks at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Quinby for good food, good bargains and good fellowship Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

