It is January and things tend to settle down after the Christmas season. But there are some events happening this weekend on the Shore.

Free Coat Closet

The Onley United Methodist Church will be distributing free coats, gloves, hats and scarves at the church at 2562 Main St. in Onley. The event will be from 9 am to 11 am Saturday.

Fire Safety and Family Fun Fest

If you’re looking to get out of the house and give the kids something to do, the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company and the Boy Scouts are hosting a Fire Safety and Family Fun Fest today from 10 am until 2 pm at the fire house at 23395 Tasley Road.

Virginia Tech Oyster Roast

The annual Virginia Tech Oyster Roast is back.

Join us on January the 8th for the 2022 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast! Enjoy all you can eat oysters and BBQ (drinks provided as well). This event is to raise money for scholarships for Eastern Shore Students who attend Virginia Tech. Tickets are, $50 (at the door), or $25 for current or prospective VT students. Tickets available at Nutrien in Keller and Eastville. Online tickets are also available https://www.facebook.com/events/615423622995494/?active_tab=discussion

4:30-8pm at the Eastern Shore AREC 33446 Research Dr. Painter, VA

.